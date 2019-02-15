When I had my first daughter, I had a hand-me-down carrier that was less than great — I never got the hang of it. But when you have one kid, babywearing isn't quite the necessity it is when you have two. So when I became pregnant with my second girl, I was determined to become an expert with an Ergobaby Omni 360 carrier. It's been a lifesaver, and the gray I chose goes with everything. But some days, you want to make a statement, which is why I'm head over heels in love with the Ergobaby x French Bull collection.

It's becoming the norm for baby gear to veer away from the "traditional" baby designs and patterns of ABC blocks and teddy bears, and into designs parents really love. Diaper bags, strollers, and even bouncy seats have all become cute items that you're not afraid to sling over your shoulder or have in your house. And this new Ergobaby collection? Y'all, this is one carrier I won't mind wearing even if my husband's taken the baby for a bit. It's absolutely gorgeous, with bright, vibrant colors just in time for spring, and it's just such a happy print. To make it as fun as possible, Ergobaby partnered with French Bull to create a "bold collection of baby products" for those parents that "Live Vivid." Hi, that's me, and I want everything in this collection.

Ergobaby x French Bull

Seriously, how cute is that? The collection statement is supposed to be "bold and colorful" and invoke "the feeling of happiness and excitement." That's totally accurate. In the Ergobaby x French Bull collection, you can find the Omni 360 carrier (my favorite, a literal godsend, perfection, etc.), a swaddler, sleep bag, convertible sleep bag, and — saving the best for last — a doll carrier for your little one. Do you know how many times I've used a scarf to wrap my 4-year-old's stuffed Kermit doll to her chest? This little doll carrier not only matches the Omni 360 carrier, but it's the perfect way to include your big kids in any babywearing you do.

Ergobaby x French Bull

Unlike a lot of collections, you don't have to wait long for this one either. It officially starts shipping Feb. 14, so if you want to update your baby carrier collection, or add a giant dash of color into your baby gear, now's the time. The items are limited edition, but they definitely aren't priced that way. The Ergobaby Omni 360 carrier in the flores design is $180, the doll carrier is $25, the swaddler is $25, the sleep bag is $30, and the convertible sleep bags in two different sizes are $35 each.

I feel like baby carriers are often disregarded by parents — I know I felt that way with my first. I thought a carrier wouldn't get enough use to justify buying it, and figured I could just rely on a stroller. But now I know how difficult it is to do anything without two hands — not to mention how much babywearing can calm a fussy baby. I have a carrier in my car, one in my house, and now I need this one. Basically because I deserve pretty things, too.