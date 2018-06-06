The First 'A Star Is Born' Trailer With Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Will Blow You Away

There's definitely no shortage of movies being released these days. From feature films that are a must-watch in theaters (A Quiet Place, anyone?) to laugh out loud comedies released to Netflix. There are so many good options out there and the first trailer for A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Freakin' Gaga proves that this film is the kind of movie you don't want to miss.

The film is actually a reboot of an old Hollywood classic, according to Entertainment Weekly reported, which has actually been done and redone a handful of times. There's "the 1937 original with Janet Gaynor, the 1954 Judy Garland version, and the 1976 rock opus with Barbra Streisand," and now the upcoming release which will also serve as Cooper's directorial debut, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

While the concept behind A Star Is Born is not new, Cooper's retelling of the story will make your trip to the theater worthwhile. In fact, it might be a contender for the best movie of the fall, with an Oct. 5 release date set, according to Rolling Stone. Because behind the music, there's a love story that's central to the film. Basically, it has Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, music, and romance. Really, what more could anyone want?

But if that isn't enough to sway you, then definitely check out the trailer, because it looks so good.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

It features Cooper as successful, but weary, country singer Jackson Maine, and Gaga as an unknown singer that Maine discovers at a club, Ally. And while music certainly plays a large role in the movie's plot and overall story, Cooper told Entertainment Weekly that at the heart of the film, it's a love story. "It all comes down to this broken love story," he told the outlet. But it's a lot deeper than just boy meets girl. Cooper continued his interview with Entertainment Weekly:

We're also dealing with the idea of abandonment — when you put too much stock in a relationship and not in your own worth —how that affects your ability to fully be there for someone else, and for yourself. I wanted to explore the realities of loving another human being, and what that demands [of a person].

While there might be romantic aspects to A Star Is Born, it isn't exactly a romance movie. It's pretty complicated, actually. But what isn't complicated is that the soundtrack for A Star Is Born will be full of certifiable bops.

Indeed, this isn't a movie that merely features celebs pretending to sing. Oh, no. Both Gaga and Cooper are actually singing. What's more, as Rolling Stone reported, the songs in the movie aren't the same ones of films past, noting that "Lady Gaga also wrote a handful of original songs for the film with Cooper and other artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Joanne collaborator Mark Ronson." The publication that "all of the movie's music is original and was recorded live."

This movie is, basically, a music-lover's dream. And the songs are as central to the plot as the love story is. As Cooper also explained to Entertainment Weekly, telling a love story through music was a quintessential part of why he wanted to (re)make this movie. When it comes to love, Cooper told the outlet, "there's no better way to express that than through singing because there's nowhere to hide when you're singing. Your whole body is electrified."

Although Oct. 5 may seem far away, it definitely looks like this movie will be worth the wait. Again, it has Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and some serious jams. Based on this trailer alone, it's sure to be a hit.