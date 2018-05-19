Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on Saturday, which is a statement of fact but somehow it seems too simple for the rather epic, stunning event the world witnessed. But despite the public nature of the affair, there were so many sweet and personal moments and details, including the flowers at the Royal Wedding, which were a tribute to Prince Harry's mom, Princess Diana. Sniff!

The couple enlisted the help of floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the display in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The arrangements included "branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as peonies, foxgloves, and one of Diana’s favorite flowers — white garden roses," reported People. If you watched the ceremony (and if you didn't, I highly recommend doing so, if spectacularly gorgeous and truly touching displays of love are your cup of tea!), you'll have noticed the stunning flowers adorning the entrance of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. White roses are so strongly associated with the late Princess Diana that they were planted in Kensington Palace’s White Garden as a tribute to her on the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017, according to Vanity Fair.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No, you're crying!

The wedding flowers that honored Prince Harry and his man of honor's mother were incredibly beautiful on screen ... I can only imagine what they looked like in person.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...