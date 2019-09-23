It’s definitely no secret that I am obsessed with The Golden Girls. I’ve loved them since I was old enough to comprehend what I was watching, and my memaw, my mom, and I would all watch every episode together. With Halloween fast approaching, Golden Girls costumes have been on my mind. I mean, what could be more fun to wear while I take my son trick-or-treating? Bonus points for stashing some cheesecake in our pumpkin as we walk.

Maybe I could even get my husband to go as Stan, and when we get to houses he can say, "Hi, it's me, Stan." And if I dressed up as Dorothy, I could call him, "Barf Bag." But if I dressed up as Sophia, I could call him a "Yutz." Ah, choices.

Whether you purchase an official costume, go to Target since the '80s are apparently back, or you head over to your favorite vintage thrift store to get some fabulous '80s outfits, as long as you have on shoulder pads and a wig that's gray (or a short brown wig, Blanche's "natural hue" as she liked to point out), you'll be "Golden." And if you can find small child versions of these outfits? Even better. A group of toddlers as The Golden Girls is perfection.