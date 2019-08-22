I firmly believe Dorothy Zbornak is my soul sister and patronus. I have seen every single Golden Girls episode at least 50 times, and I’m not exaggerating. It all began when I started watching them when they were live on air in the ‘80s with my Memaw and Mom. And now, my husband and I own all seven seasons on DVD, and we watch at least a few episodes every night before we go to bed. And now? I have found the only thing I need for Christmas — The Golden Girls ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas book.

OK, maybe it’s not all I want for Christmas but it is definitely top three. The Golden Girls 'Twas the Night Before Christmas book is an illustrated gift book featuring the same beloved Night Before Christmas story with a twist straight from the lanai in Miami with your favorite girls. The book is filled with Golden Girls references like “‘Twas the night before Christmas and out on the lanai…” as the first line. There is Blanche dressed like a sexy elf (of course), and Sophia finishing "her famous lasagna with care,” as well as Rose settling down in her bed for some much needed rest while "visions of St. Olaf danced in her head." And at the end, “You could hear them exclaim as the day came to an end, ‘Merry Christmas! And thank you for being a friend!” Is this the perfect book, or is this the perfect book? I'm hooked.

From what I can gather from the previews, it seems like the girls are preparing for their families to arrive for Christmas festivities, but there’s bad weather. I wonder if Dorothy will be sharing a bed with Sophia again and not let her have any liquids after noon?

And the reviews are pretty positive all around, with one mom saying she purchased it for her husband, but her 3-year-old son loves it, too and “it’s his favorite bedtime book. “Luckily, he’s not old enough to completely understand all of the innuendos” she said. I mean, it wouldn’t be The Golden Girls without them talking about sex while eating cheesecake around the kitchen table. Another happy customer said the book was “funnier than [she] expected.” Good to know the hilarity of the girls transferred to print well.

If this book isn't enough Golden Girls for you (because there can never be enough Golden Girls, let's be honest), you can most definitely add this Golden Girls coloring book, Golden Girls Clue game, and these Golden Girls Prayer Candles to your Christmas wish list. I have all three of these items, and I can honestly say they're simply the best. I may or may not have an unhealthy obsession, but that's OK. My mom even bought me these Golden Girls Chia Pet heads for Christmas last year. I wasn't going to mention that one, but here we are. I can guarantee if you buy the Golden Girls 'Twas the Night Before Christmas book for the fan in your life, they'll definitely "thank you for being a friend."