The H&M Daddy & Me Collection Is Here, & It Includes Vests, Bow Ties, & More
When I was pregnant, I loved H&M’s maternity shirts and I still love their baby clothes. They were pretty budget friendly, stylish, cute, and unique, in my opinion. Now, also thanks to H&M, we have graduated from matching pajama sets to matching “formal” wear with the new Daddy & Me Collection from H&M. Move over Hanna Andersson, there’s a new adorable matching clothing collection in town — and it is beyond stylish, of course. The collection includes everything from dress socks and shoes to dress shirts, vests, suit pants, blazers, and bow ties. Oh, and don’t forget the hot pink socks with pineapples, my personal favorite. And everything — including the blazers — is less than $70.
While the clothing in this collection may be a little too formal for a day at the zoo — though there are some nice t-shirts and some fancier sneakers and shorts — the outfits would fit in perfectly at a nice Father’s Day lunch, church, or even family photos. Take your family's wardrobe up a step from everyone in matching colors and plaid shirts and have them look oh so stylish in those spring photo shoots with the H&M signature style. I mean, is there anything cuter than a matching Daddy and kid?
1. Child Shirt With Vest
2. Adult Vest
3. Child Blazer
Textured-Weave Blazer
$50
H&M
If you can get your kid to keep it on without whining, this would be absolutely adorable for them to wear with their Dad in family photos. Throw in a vest and the signature H&M skinny cropped dress pant and you're on your way to style-ville. Population: your kid and your partner.
4. Adult Blazer
Skinny Fit Blazer
$70
H&M
Blazers (which I just learned were a step below a suit jacket when it comes to fanciness) are definitely back in style. Dad will look amazing in this jacket, whether paired with jeans for a night out or suit pants for family photos, but it can also match his kid when they wear their own kid-sized blazer.
5. Child Suit Pants
6. Adult Suit Pants
Skinny Fit Suit Pants
$35
H&M
I know a lot of men don't care for them, but I am a huge fan of the snug-fit suit pants for men these days. Even better if you can see their fun socks and cute dress shoes while they're wearing the pants. In fact, I bought my husband some DC comic socks to wear to work under these exact pants and they're a big hit. Especially the Batman socks.
7. Child Easy Iron Shirt
8. Adult Easy Iron Shirt
Slim Fit Easy-Iron Shirt
$15
H&M
My husband isn't a huge fan of the slim-fit dress shirts (he says they remind him of when Michael Scott wears the way-too-tight purple dress shirt in one of the episodes of The Office and everyone tells him it's extremely too tight for his frame). But I think they're pretty stylish and will go well with any of the jackets, pants, vests, or ties in this list.