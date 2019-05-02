When I was pregnant, I loved H&M’s maternity shirts and I still love their baby clothes. They were pretty budget friendly, stylish, cute, and unique, in my opinion. Now, also thanks to H&M, we have graduated from matching pajama sets to matching “formal” wear with the new Daddy & Me Collection from H&M. Move over Hanna Andersson, there’s a new adorable matching clothing collection in town — and it is beyond stylish, of course. The collection includes everything from dress socks and shoes to dress shirts, vests, suit pants, blazers, and bow ties. Oh, and don’t forget the hot pink socks with pineapples, my personal favorite. And everything — including the blazers — is less than $70.

While the clothing in this collection may be a little too formal for a day at the zoo — though there are some nice t-shirts and some fancier sneakers and shorts — the outfits would fit in perfectly at a nice Father’s Day lunch, church, or even family photos. Take your family's wardrobe up a step from everyone in matching colors and plaid shirts and have them look oh so stylish in those spring photo shoots with the H&M signature style. I mean, is there anything cuter than a matching Daddy and kid?