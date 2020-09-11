There are few things better than a themed pair of pajamas, and the Hanna Andersson Halloween collection has taken that idea and made it even better. The entire collection is just as adorable as you would expect from this gorgeous brand, and the best part? The pajamas can totally double as costumes. This is great in case you have to do some new kind of trick-or-treat plan this year, or if your kid loves to fall asleep halfway through trick-or-treating and needs to be put in bed without pulling an entire costume off of them.

The collection also has the brand’s signature organic cotton pajamas and matching family pajamas that are cute on their own, in addition to the Halloween pajamas that double as a costume. They’re also offering character accessories and props for said pajama-costumes. Hanna Andersson also has Halloween and fall everyday wear, and there's even a fall-themed Peanuts collection, y'all. The Great Pumpkin, anyone? Sign me up.

And did I mention that Hanna Anderson is currently offering 50% off of costume accessories right now so you can stock up on your options for Halloween this year, or even restock your dress-up box? Your kid will be the cutest on the block, whether they’re old-school trick-or-treating or sitting in their front yard and being showered with candy. The below items are just a small sampling of all the great outfits you can buy from the new Halloween collection. There are so many good ones.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

4. Halloween Candy Long John Pajamas for Kids Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton – Halloween Candy Hanna Andersson | $46 $35 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON The classic Hanna Andersson long john pajamas are beyond festive in this adorable Halloween candy pattern. Your kids will be cute enough to eat.

6. Disney Mickey Mouse Glow-In-The-Dark Long John Pajamas Disney Mickey Mouse Glow-In-The-Dark Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson | $50 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Mickey as a vampire is pretty awesome in and of itself, but have this pajama set glow in the dark? You've got yourself a rockin' Halloween pajama outfit.