If you are a hot mess mom like myself and haven't already completed all of your back-to-school shopping, you and I both are breathing a sigh of absolute relief because the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale is here, and all of your kids' favs are majorly marked down. The quintessential kids brand, Hanna Andersson, is known for their super soft pajamas, easy-to-wear basics, and quality styles that hold up through anything and everything your kids put them through, and you can currently save big when you shop their Labor Day sale through Sept. 2.

Because of their high quality fabrics, Hanna Andersson styles are typically a bit pricier than your average kids clothing brand, but during this mega sale, you can score 40 percent off of almost everything on their website. Plus, 30 percent off sleepwear and an additional 30 percent off clearance and new markdowns, which all adds up to make some of their items less expensive right now than your favorite discount brands. Seriously, now is the time to stock up. Saving is easier than ever on the Hanna Andersson website, too. To get discounts, simply enter the code SAVEONFALL at checkout to receive the Labor Day sale discounts.

Orders totaling $49 or more will receive free shipping, and if it's your first time ordering their amazing clothing, you can enter your email address on their website and receive 20 percent off of your first order. Another way to save a bit is to refer your friends to Hanna Andersson, and you both get 20 percent off when they place their first order. That's a win-win for you both!

Whether you're buying Halloween costumes and pajamas ahead of the fall season, grabbing a few new dresses for school, or investing in some of their adorable character collection items, read on to see what styles you can save the most on during the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale.

1. Unicorn Hoodie Make Believe Hoodie Hanna Andersson | $50 $18 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Could this hoodie be anymore adorable? Marked down from $50 to less than $20 just in time for the first cool fall days rolling in, you can dress your baby or toddler in this white hoodie with a rainbow unicorn horn and ruffle on the hood.

2. Christmas Flannel PJ Bottoms Supersoft Flannel PJ Pants Hanna Andersson | $38 $23 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Although not all of the Hanna Andersson Christmas pajama styles are on sale, several pair of flannel bottoms are marked down a full 40 percent during their Labor Day Sale. This particular pair features joyous gnomes with sleighs full of gifts and whimsical Christmas trees, perfect for your kids to wear while snuggled up on Christmas Eve.

3. 'Wizard Of Oz' Sleeper The Wizard Of Oz Sleeper In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersoon | $42 $30 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Your little one can sleep soundly somewhere over the rainbow in these precious Wizard Of Oz pajamas. While this particular zipper style is available in sizes for newborns through toddlers, you can also snag pajama separates in the same pattern for the entire family.

4. Striped Tights Bright Basics Striped Tights Hanna Andersson | $24 $6 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON For a little girl, having several pairs of leggings to throw on underneath their favorite dresses during the fall and winter is absolutely essential. The Hanna Andersson Bright Basics Leggings are top-notch quality leggings that your girl will love wearing day in and day out, and they're marked down significantly right now.

5. Pima Tees Bright Basics Pima Tee Hanna Andersson | $20 $12 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON My boys most definitely live in basic tees all year long. The Hanna Andersson Bright Basics Pima Tee is the kind of t-shirt that little boys can be rough and tumble in until they outgrow it and then pass it down to their little brother to wear as well because the quality truly holds up. Stocking up on this type of tee while they're on sale is a no-brainer.

6. Rain Coat Hello Rain Waterproof Jacket Hanna Andersson | $70 $17 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON The savings on this adorable rain coat are absolutely unreal. Available in both navy and light pink, this style will keep your little one well-covered on rainy days.

7. Drop Waist Dress Drop Waist Dress Hanna Andersson | $38 $19 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Easy-to-wear and available in multiple styles with fun patterns your kids will love, these organic cotton dresses are currently marked down from $38 to less than $20 during the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale.

8. Canvas Pants Double Knee Canvas Pants Hanna Andersson | $48 $17 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Moms of boys, rejoice. These Hanna Anderson pants feature double knees and a stretchy waist that your active boy can do just about anything in and still feel comfortable. The best part — they're currently marked down significantly during Hanna Anderson's Labor Day sale.

9. Batman Swim Suit Justice League Batman Sunblock One Piece Hanna Andersson | $48 $17 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON I know, I know, summer is almost over, but hear me out here. Your daughter will absolutely rock this Batman swimsuit, and you can buy a size or two up so that she can still wear it next summer if you don't happen to live in a place where it's still warm enough to swim through late October like I do.