I've been married forever, and while that generally means that we're incredibly comfortable with each other, and love spending time together, it also means that in certain areas, creativity is required to avert boredom. Creativity and sometimes, props. Sex is too much fun to allow it to fall victim to the doldrums of monotony, and sometimes that feels inevitable — but it's not. With the holiday of love just around the corner, now is the best time to be thinking about ways to spice things up. That's why I've compiled a list of the best sex toys for Valentine's Day that will be sure to heat things up.

I'm not going to suggest that you go out and buy a sex swing or go fully BDSM and get a brand new set of Indiana Jones-style whips. If that's what you're into, that's great. But consider this a more introductory set of sex toys to whet your appetite for some new, fun ways of sprucing up your bedroom routine — while of course bringing a little something extra special to your Valentine's Day activities. Also, I made sure that each of these products are still considered "safe for use," because there are a ton of sex toys on the market that aren't vetted and can contain chemicals you really don't want in or around any of your orifices. It also explains why some of them are so spendy — they're made with medical-grade silicone and rigorously tested for pleasure and safety.

And as far as the sex swing thing goes, I am not gifted in the area of balance. A sex swing for me would mean a very embarrassing trip to the emergency room. "How did you manage to both bruise your vulva and break your arm?" "Well, Doctor, stop me if you've heard this one before... " You see what I mean.

1 Hot Boxes Giphy My favorite thing in the world right now apart from my husband and children — obviously — is my many subscriptions to monthly or quarterly boxes. I adore my Birchbox and Fabletics subscriptions to a ridiculous level. And now, there are subscription sex toy and naughty goods boxes that I am so excited about. Your Box Box, tagline "you do you," is a monthly self care box that comes with everything you need to get to know yourself a little bit better. Or a lot better. You decide. The quarterly Bawdy Book Box is similar, but with a keener eye towards sparking fun between couples. It comes with a sexy book, accessories, and a fun new sex toy every few months. I've personally received one of these boxes, and neither myself nor my husband was disappointed with its contents. The prices range depending upon the box's contents.

2 The Mona II Lelo Mona II $169 Lelo See On LeLo Any product from Lelo is going to thrill. They put a ton of time and money into each of their products and it shows. This little number is a vibrating g-spot dildo that can be used internally or externally to rev your engine. Made of high-quality silicones and polymers, this bad girl is rechargeable.