From Beetlejuice to Hocus Pocus, classic movies with a creepy appeal are Halloween staples. Equally as iconic, a group of hapless heroes chasing roaming vapors and green slime through NYC makes Ghostbusters worthy of every Halloween watch-list. This Ghostbusters inflatable decoration is perfect for fans of the movie, and now, the something strange in your neighborhood can be right in your own front yard.

The perfect blend of nostalgic and festive, this 3.7-foot inflatable is illuminated by LED lights and retails for $200 at Home Depot. Although it's a bit on the pricey side (especially on a ghost hunter's humble salary), for true Ghostbusters fans, it looks to be worth every penny. Whether you add it to a collection of other movie-themed inflatables or let it stand alone in all its ghostly glory, this yard decoration is sure to make your lawn the coolest on the block this spooky season.

I ain't afraid of no ghosts, but I am completely terrified of Slimer's face in this set-up. He actually looks frightened. He's already in the Ecto-1, so the Ghostbusters must've already captured him and now he's just desperately trying to escape out of their window. Or, maybe he wants to spook unsuspecting trick-or-treaters with a wiggly not-so-welcoming wave.

As a mega-fan of the movie, I may be partial here, but the Ecto-1 is by far the coolest vehicle ever made. Even in inflatable form, the red and white color scheme and combo ambulance/hearse body style is just absolutely classic. "Trick or Treat" emblazoned on the side with the Ghostbusters logo included is like icing on a Halloween-themed cake.

This self-inflating yard decoration inflates in just seconds using an included AC fan when plugged in. It also deflates quickly when not in use and can be folded for easy storage. Energy-efficient LED lights illuminate the entire display, which can be used both indoors and out. So no matter where you decide to set it up, you're sure to have a glowing good time.

If you're worried about the Ecto-1 with Slimer in tow flying into your neighbor's yard and wrecking all of their meticulously lined up pumpkin patch-style rows of orange and black Halloween decor and forever damaging your neighborly rapport, fear not. Stakes and tethers are included so that you can make sure everything stays put and this display won't go all Marshmallow Man on you, destroying everything in its path.

Does it play the movie's theme song? Unfortunately, no. But you could definitely rig up some speakers nearby to pump that iconic ear worm of a tune through if you wanted to make this the ultimate Ghostbusters Halloween display. Now, the only question is, who you gonna call to help you set up this incredible Halloween decoration?