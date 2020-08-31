My family gathers around our TV to watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown every fall like it's our paying job. Giddy with anticipation and armed bowls full of popcorn, we watch Snoopy and the gang without fail. And this year, thanks to the Janie and Jack Peanuts capsule collection, my kids can dress top to bottom in Peanuts gear for the occasion.

Honestly, I've never seen such a classic array of Peanuts merch. (And I've bought my fair share of Woodstock tees, y'all.) Every single piece in this collection is carefully curated to create the most adorable outfits for little Peanuts fans. From head to toe, Janie and Jack left nothing out of this capsule. Caps, tees, jackets, pants, socks, and shoes featuring the iconic characters — they have it all. Pieces in the collection range in price from $10.50 to $119, and are available now online and in Janie and Jack stores nationwide.

And you guys, Janie and Jack didn't forget how much parents love the Peanuts gang either. In addition to an entire line for the kiddos, there is also an allover character print pullover available online in adult sizes. I'm going to be like Linus and his blanket with this sweatshirt. You won't find me anywhere without it.

The same sweatshirt is also available in kid sizes, but if your kids aren't really into twinning with mom and dad, Janie and Jack have a variety of kids outerwear options in the Peanuts collection that are equally as adorable. For boys, classic-style sweaters with Snoopy or Woodstock can be dressed up or down, and a colorblock pullover or Snoopy Varsity Bomber Jacket can top off any look.

The selection of girls' outerwear options is also too incredible to pass up. The soft pink Snoopy sweatshirt or white puff sleeve sweatshirt both look so cute and cozy. The pink sweatshirt has matching Snoopy joggers so your little one's loungewear can feature that loveable pup all over.

If your kid's day calls for a more structured look, Janie and Jack's Peanuts collection features some adorable twill khakis for boys that can be paired with a nice button-down or a Peanuts rugby tee. For girls, berry button ponte pants and some suede bow booties can dress up a Snoopy and Woodstock ruffle tee in a heartbeat.

When I said Janie and Jack have head-to-toe Peanuts gear, I really meant it. Check out their kids' sock and shoe styles to complete each and every Peanuts outfit combination you could possibly come up with, and don't forget to top it all off with a Snoopy and Woodstock hat.

In addition to the Peanuts-themed clothing in this collection, Janie and Jack have added some of their staple kids pieces like corduroy pants and jeans to help parents pull together an entire look for their kids. No matter which styles from this adorable capsule pieces you choose, your child is sure to look impeccably stylish. (For me, it's all of them. I want to choose all of them.)