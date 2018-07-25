If there's one thing that gets me really pumped for a new baby (besides, you know, the actual baby), it's looking at baby gear. Even before I was pregnant with my first daughter, I spent hours wandering Babies "R" Us (RIP), staring at all of the amazing strollers, cribs, and rocking in all the gliders. But now that I'm pregnant with my second, the need for good baby gear has surpassed just wanting something cute — I need something perfect for our lifestyle. Which is exactly why I'm totally obsessing over the new Joolz Hub stroller.

OK, look. To be fair, a good-looking stroller does it for me immediately. I love anything that's classic, that resembles a pram Queen Elizabeth II would have pushed her babies in, and that doesn't have some hot pink cartoon characters all over the umbrella shade. The Joolz Hub definitely hits the pretty factor, but more than that, it's mega functional. (Because seriously, how was I going to fit a Silver Cross pram into the hatchback of my Honda CR-V? Also, how ridiculous was I going to look at the zoo pushing one of those things around?) I need something easy-to-store, something I can steer with one hand while I chase my 4-year-old with the other, and something that my baby will be comfortable in. I need a unicorn.

Joolz Hub

Enter my unicorn, y'all. If you haven't heard of the Joolz Hub, that's probably because the Netherlands-based stroller just recently launched here in the U.S. this past July. Designed for "urban living," the Joolz Hub is meant to be an easy-to-use, easy-to-store, and easy-to-transport stroller that gives parents everything they want: a seat that can lay completely flat (hello naps on the go), an XL canopy with UPF 50+, and an easy ride with larger back wheels to provide support and smaller front wheels with swivel lock so you can navigate any street. You can also purchase a car seat adapter to hook onto the Joolz Hub frame so that your child's car seat can fit effortlessly. Basically? It hits all the checkpoints. And if you love design like I do, you'll appreciate the classic, traditional look of the Joolz Hub. It's not bulky, and your color options include navy, gray, and black. The price is a little more expensive than what you might pay for another stroller, but I'm telling you, as a mom who used a stroller with her first baby constantly, I don't think you should skimp on this baby gear. For $679, you get a stroller that looks great, feels great, and hits all of your checkpoints.

But the very best part? It has the feature I love most about an old-fashioned pram — a bassinet. While the Joolz Hub comes with a seat, which can fit your child from infant to toddlerhood, there's also an option to add a cot or a new feature called a cocoon. The cot looks like those Silver Cross prams of yesteryear, allowing your baby to lay completely flat in what is essentially a bassinet while still enjoying all of the features of the Joolz Hub like the oversized canopy to protect them and one-hand turning capabilities.

Joolz Hub

But as much as I love the cot, for my own baby I wanted to try something new, like the Joolz Hub Cocoon. The attachment is meant to embrace your baby and can be used from birth until they're 18 months. When they can sit up, the cocoon can still be used, keeping them cozy and protected, all while still allowing them to lie flat. The best part? You don't have to remove the cocoon when you're storing the stroller like the cot — everything can be folded up together.

Oh and hey, let's talk about that for a second. It's no secret that folding and unfolding a stroller is something every parent, no matter how seasoned they are, has struggled with in the Target parking lot. But I have to tell you that at seven months pregnant, in the middle of summer, I was able to fold down our Joolz Hub in about 10 seconds, have it locked, and use the shoulder strap (yes, it comes with a shoulder strap to carry it) to lift it up as if I was moving it from our car to our house. Unfolding it was a breeze, too. Seriously — this stroller is a game changer.

Joolz Hub

So with adequate storage, a traditional design (the brown leather handles are my husband's favorite feature), easy-to-fold capabilities, and plenty of options for your little one, the Joolz Hub is basically the champion of all strollers. I can't wait until our second baby joins us in October for neighborhood walks in this sweet ride. Until then, I'll just let my 4-year-old keep adjusting the handle height so she can push her baby dolls.