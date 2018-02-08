The Kardashian-Jenner Family Tree After All The New Babies Is Super Impressive

Now that Kylie Jenner has welcomed her little girl, it looks as though there's only one more baby on the way for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloé Kardashian is the next of the five sisters to step up to the plate, and once she has given birth, almost all of Kris Jenner's children will have become parents. Today seems like as good a time as any to figure out the updated Kardashian-Jenner family tree, before another pregnancy happens and fans have to start fresh.

Kris Jenner has become famous for making her kids famous over the past 10 years or so. The momager (and yes, she does actually own the trademark to that name) has taken a whole lot of flak on social media for making her family her business. Ever since the advent of Keeping Up With The Kardashians a full 10 years ago, Kris Jenner has made it (quite literally) her business to keep her kids in the limelight. Well, her daughters at least. Fans of the KarJenner clan know that only son Rob Kardashian is a frequent no-show on KUWTK, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. But the women in the family are all equally savvy when it comes to the family business of being famous. Like them or hate them, let's get real; you know who they are, even if you don't watch the show or follow them on Instagram.

Which is why it's so interesting to take a brief glimpse at where it all began.

Kris Jenner (She Was Previously Married To Robert Kardashian & Then To Caitlyn Jenner)

Kris Jenner was born Kristen Mary Houghton in San Diego, California in 1955. Her father, Robert Houghton, was an aircraft engineer, and her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, is a frequent guest star on KUWTK and her granddaughter's Instagram feeds.

Kris's parents divorced in 1962, and she was raised, along with her sister Karen, solely by her mom. Kris married lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978, and the couple had four children together (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Jr. — in that order) before divorcing in 1991. Kardashian was famous at that time for being one of the lawyers to defend O.J. Simpson in the murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson (a friend of Kris's) in the '90s; in 2003, Kardashian died of esophageal cancer.

Kris went on to marry former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who also had four children, in 1991. The couple went on to welcome two more daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Kris became a manager during her marriage to Caitlyn; she brokered endorsement deals for the former Olympic athlete, and she was married to Caitlyn when Kris helped to create the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They had two children together: Kendall and Kylie, in that order.

The couple divorced in 2014, and have since become estranged. Caitlyn found her own reality fame in 2015 when she came out as a woman and wrote a book about the process.

Kourtney Kardashian (She Was Previously Partnered With Scott Disick)

The oldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian is herself a mother of three at 38. Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Mason Dash Disick with ex-partner Scott Disick in 2009, then went on to welcome daughter Penelope (who the family often refers to simply as "P") in 2012, before finally welcoming youngest son Reign in 2014. After years of an on-again, off-again relationship with Disick, whom she never married, the couple seems to have finally separated for real. They are both dating other people, and the super-natural, organic food-loving Kourtney has never looked happier.

Kim Kardashian-West & Kanye West (She Was Previously Married To Damon Thomas & Then To Chris Humphries)

Kim Kardashian West is a woman after her mother's heart; the 37-year-old is hard-working to a fault and forever creating something new to market (perfume, contour kits, children's clothing line, Kimojis). After two short-lived marriages in her youth (one when she was just 19 to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, then her infamous 72-day marriage to basketball player Chris Humphries in 2011), Kim married 40 year old rapper Kanye West in 2014. The couple had reportedly been friends for years, with West making no secret of his affection for Kim. They welcomed daughter North West in 2013, and son Saint West followed just two years later.

Kim suffered from health complications throughout both pregnancies, and she and West made the difficult decision to hire a surrogate to carry their third child. Daughter Chicago West was born on Jan. 15 via surrogate, making Kim a mom of three.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson (She Was Previously Married To Lamar Odom)

Khloé Kardashian, who was often seen as everybody's favorite aunt on KUTK, is about to become a mother for the first time. The 32-year-old and her 26-year-old longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together within the next three months, and fans of the Good American jeans designer couldn't be happier for her. This will be the first child for Khloé and the second for Thompson, who has a 1-year-old son named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloé was married to former basketball player Lamar Odom for four years, from 2009 to 2013.

Robert Kardashian Jr. (He Was Previously Engaged To Blac Chyna)

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 30-year-old Arthur George sock designer Rob Kardashian is Kris Jenner's only son, and perhaps the one member of the Kardashian-Jenner family with the smallest social media footprint. Rob has one daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, who he welcomed in November 2016 with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. The two struggled through a particularly acrimonious split in 2017, when Rob shared naked images of Chyna on Instagram and appeared to suffer from a mental breakdown. The two seem to be smoothing things out as co-parents, and are hopefully working towards a better future for their daughter.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is the oldest daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner at 22 years old. While she was a fairly regular fixture in the early days of KUWTK, Kendall is busy these days as one of the most sought after models in the business. But she still makes time to work with her family, as she did in this iconic ad for Calvin Klein earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is the name on everyone's lips these days; after months of pregnancy rumors, the youngest member of the family became a mother for the first time at 20. She welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott (whose real name is Jacques Webster) on Feb. 1 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps for nine months.

The Lip Kit mogul may have kept everyone guessing about her pregnancy, but she shared a message with fans that this was something she wanted to do on her own. She also posted an 11-minute mini documentary about the past nine months to give fans a peek at what her life looked like through the last nine months.

So there you have it, the most current Kardashian-Jenner family tree. Until the next pregnancy, of course. Then I suppose we shall start over from scratch.

