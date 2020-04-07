Parents everywhere are scrambling for new ways to keep their kids learning and entertained right now. Even the smallest family members aren't immune to boredom. Luckily, there's a whole world available with the Kinedu App. The app can help keep your child developmentally on track with video activities, informative articles, and a wealth of information right at your fingertips. Best of all, it's now free to access for a limited time.

If you've been scrambling to find fun, new things to do with your younger kids day after day, look no further. The Kindeu app features more than 1,800 activities proven to not only help you entertain your kid, but keep them learning and promote bonding with you as well. Plus, the app can help you keep track of your child's development and milestones based on guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide you with specific resources to better understand how they are progressing.

Have you ever scoured the internet for ways to keep your kids busy, watched a 30-minute-long YouTube tutorial about how to create a sensory play bin using household items like cups and spoons, only to find out in the end that you're actually supposed to use lentils and dry beans to fill the container? Then, it dawns on you that your baby is definitely too young for that. Did somebody say choking hazard? Ugh. What a waste of time.

Kinedu's content is curated based on your child's age, so you never have to worry about wasting your time prepping an activity that isn't age-appropriate for your kiddo. Even the youngest babies can participate in some of the activities featured on the Kinedu app. Rooted in the science of play, each video activity featured on Kinedu is developed to target specific learning opportunities for your child as you play together. Different video activities on the app are available for kids from babies through age 4.

The beginning of each video introduces the concept your child will be learning throughout the activity and how it will help them developmentally. For example, one video designed for a 4-month-old guides parents through a game called "Where are you?" By playing this game with your baby, the video says that you'll help them exercise the social and emotional parts of their brain, developing self-awareness as you help them practice recognizing their own name.

Most videos don't require the use of specialized toys or materials to learn, but rather things you likely already have on hand in your home (which is admittedly extra convenient at the moment). In the "Where are you?" video, parents use toys that make noise when moved (think a rattle or shaker toy) to play the game with their baby. Some activities for older kids require basic art supplies like markers and glue while others use kitchen tools like bowls or spoons.

Another way to keep grandparents and other caregivers in the loop during this time when you can't be near one another is to connect them to your kids via Kinedu. You can add unlimited family members and caregivers to your child's account so that they all have access to track your child's development or access plans with ideas for activities and informative articles. This is a great way to spark ideas for them to do together, even if for now it has to be done virtually through video calls.

If you want to use the Kinedu app to support your child's development during this unprecedented time, simply download the app and select your child's age to get started. The app is free for families to download through April 15.