Guys, the day has finally arrived! Fans of The Lego Movie have been waiting four whole years for their first glimpse at a legit sequel — and today is the day. Sure, we've been treated to spin-offs like The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie. But it's just not the same. This time around, fans will get to catch up with their favorite characters from the original film — like Master Builder Emmet Brickowoski (Chris Pratt) and Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) — years after their first adventure. And The Lego Movie 2 trailer reveals everything is definitely not OK in Bricksburg.

As The Independent reported, this sequel follows its main characters as they try to save their city "five years after Bricksburg was turned into a Mad Max-style wasteland following 'the horrific events of Taco Tuesday' leaving them under threat from Lego Duplo invaders from outer space." In addition to Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprising their roles as Emmet and Wyldstyle, other returning characters will include Batman (Will Arnett), Superman (Channing Tatum), and Green Lantenr (Jonah Hill), The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

After watching the new trailer, a couple of scenes from the trailer that I'm totally digging are as follows: "Emmet, you've got to stop pretending everything is awesome. It isn't," Wyldstyle tells Emmett.

"Yeah, I get it," Emmett replies. "That's why I've cultivated a totally hard-edged side that's super tough and ... Look! Look, a shooting star! Make a wish!"

Another begins with Wyldstyle telling the alien villain, "This guy is The Special."

"This guy is a fierce warrior?" the villain asks in a robotic voice from behind a mask.

"OK, well technically I did the warrior stuff," Wyldstyle admits.

"So you fought and master-built and kicked butt, and then that hapless male was the leader?" the villain sums up perfectly.

"He, uh. Well ..."

For the record, the trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part comes smack-dab in the middle of a flurry of highly-anticipated trailer releases this week. And many movie enthusiasts simply cannot handle. One overwhelmed Twitter user wrote, "So we're getting trailers for Wreck-It Ralph 2, Lego Movie 2, How to Train Your Dragon 3 and MAYBE Into the Spiderverse this week," along with a GIF of Elmo fainting.

Another person tweeted, "Wreck It Ralph 2 trailer dropped today, The Lego Movie 2 trailer will drop tomorrow and How To Train Your Dragon 3 trailer will drop later this week......WHAT IS GOING ON????"

Other Twitter users are pumped about the fact that the villain in this installment appears to be a mini-doll. For those who are not particularly Lego-savvy (like me,) here's a description of a mini-doll, courtesy of Brickipedia: "The Mini-doll figure, often referred to as just a mini-doll, is a variant of the minifigure introduced in 2012 for the Friends theme. Mini-dolls are intended to be more realistic and stylish than the standard minifigure, to appeal more to the female market."

One Twitter user — and an apparent Lego enthusiast, judging by their Twitter handle "ProfessorBrickkeeper" — seemed excited by this revelation. "Okay, The LEGO Movie 2 is definitely featuring minidolls, and I’m totally here for it," they tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Holy sh*t the new character in lego movie 2 is confirmed a minidoll."

Another Twitter user decided to call it right now: The entire saga goes down in a child's sandbox. They tweeted, "Soooo...it’s in a sandbox, right? Like how the first one was really on a table in the basement, this is outside in the kids toy box? Can’t wait!"

As Mashable reported in May, the second installment of The Lego Movie was originally announced back in 2015 with a different title. It was supposed to be called The Lego Movie Sequel and was to be directed by Rob Schrab. But not anymore. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, directed by Mike Mitchell, will hit theaters on Feb. 8, 2019, the publication reported.

Although there's still eight months to go before movie-goers can catch The Lego Movie 2 on opening night, this trailer already has fans pumped about what's to come. And I have to say — as a person who generally isn't into Lego movies — I'm even looking forward to this one.