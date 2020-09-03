The LÍLLÉbaby SeatMe Helps You Carry Your Toddler Without Breaking Your Back

The transition from baby to toddler presents all kinds of challenges for parents, not the least of which is how to transport them from one place to the next. Once a kid reaches a certain weight, it's a lot harder to carry them around everywhere... but that wont stop your toddler from insisting you do it anyway. The LÍLLÉbaby SeatMe was created with this exact scenario (and parents' aching backs) in mind — and now, the ergonomic baby carrier is better than ever.

The new, upgraded SeatMe will be available September 15 for $150, and the improvements are impressive: It can be worn on the front, back, or hip and transitions from a soft carrier into an actual seat, so your child can sit on your hips while you carry them (basically, your kid will be riding in total luxury). The seat not only helps position your baby or toddler for their comfort, but also distributes their weight more evenly to better support the carrier's back.

Your little one can sit in a variety of different ways, all of which will position them in a way that's best for both of your bodies. There's a removable torso panel so that the carrier will grow right along with your child, allowing you to use the same product all the way from 7 to 45 pounds.

There's also ample padding and back support to keep you just as comfortable as your kid, plus it's lined with a temperature control mesh fabric to help you both avoid overheating (a huge plus in the summertime). Best of all, the carrier has zippered pockets for storage so things like pacifiers and hand sanitizer are always within reach.

The LÍLLÉbaby SeatMe is available Sept. 15 on the LÍLLÉbaby website, Target, Amazon, and Buy Buy Baby.