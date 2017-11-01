The ‘Lion King’ Remake Cast Is Here, & OMG Beyonce

The fact that Disney is planning a live action remake of the Lion King was already good enough news. But the Lion King remake cast was just confirmed and Beyoncé is signed on to play Nala, Simba's BFF and love interest, so yes, all of our collective dreams are going to come true. There's really no way this gets any better, since you just know in your heart that there's no way Beyoncé will let the movie hit theaters without being an absolute banger all around. She wouldn't let us down, right?

Now that Beyoncé's signed on for the role, the whole cast is completely filled out. Earlier this year, Donald Glover was cast as Simba, along with James Earl Jones (of course!) as Mufasa. In addition to those leads, Disney's also confirmed Chiwetel Ejiofor cast as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Bill Eichner as Timon, Eric Andre as Azizi, Florence Karumba as Shenzi, Keegan Michael Key as Manari, JD McCrary as Young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala.

This is going to be so good, if only because John Oliver will also make a great Zazu. Plus, the fact that he's being played a British man means the writers might stick really closely to the script of the animated one.

I'm BEYOND excited to be joining Donald Glover, Beyoncé and more in Disney's THE LION KING. With me and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumba!!!! 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/xIMYEuDSVm — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 1, 2017

