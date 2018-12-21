There's something about wearing a favorite color that just makes you feel empowered and joyful, whatever the circumstances. But what you might not know is that according to feng shui and Chinese astrology, certain hues are considered particularly lucky during a given year. So how about getting the year off to a successful start by wearing one of the lucky colors of 2019? If you like making a statement with your wardrobe, you're already off to a good start.

The coming Lunar New Year (which actually begins on February 5, 2019) will be the Year of the Pig, according to Karma Weather. Unlike the Western zodiac, the Chinese zodiac also incorporates five essential elements which vary according to the year, so 2019 is more accurately called the Year of the Earth Pig. To bolster the power of this year's Earth energies, they explained, it's considered beneficial to add the energies of Fire and Metal. So wearing lots of red, pink, and orange (the Fire colors), along with the Metal colors white and gold, will bring you luck in the coming year. A red sweater tunic sweater with a long gold necklace, or a burnt-orange cardigan over a white shirt, would fulfill the lucky-color requirements and look fabulous at the same time.

There are additional lucky 2019 colors for each individual sign, Karma Weather added. For instance, people born in a Dragon year (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988) should add a lot of cardinal red and smoke gray to their wardrobe. Roosters (1957, 1969, 1981, 1993), on the other hand, will get a boost of fortune by wearing Parma pink, cerulean blue, or spring green. The Horse-year babies (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990) will be both chic and lucky in silver-white and burnt sienna shades, and Monkeys (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992) won't be monkeying around with their good fortune if they wear Mayan blue, orchid pink and Indian yellow.

Lucky colors aren't limited to clothes, of course. Decorating in shades corresponding to the lunar-calendar energies is part of the art of feng shui, or creating harmony inside the home. To give your space a fresh and lucky look in 2019, Lushome recommends going with warm neutral tones, natural textures, and cozy accessories. The Pig enjoys comfort and simplicity, and the Earth energy is low-key and calming, so the colors you use should reflect these themes. Try a palette of shades ranging from a light mustard yellow to pale pink and lavender to light and charcoal gray, all of which can be mixed and matched, or used on their own (such as throw pillows) to add a pop of colorful interest.

Are there unlucky colors for 2019? You bet, but what they are depends again on your birth year and corresponding sign. According to The Chinese Zodiac site, people born in the years of the Ox, Snake, Horse, Rooster, and Pig should avoid wearing black whenever possible next year. Tigers, Dragons, and Monkeys should steer clear of cyan blue, while Goats and Dogs need to drop green from their personal palettes. Rabbit-born people won't have much luck when they're wearing beige, and the Rats should limit their use of white in their outfits.

Whether or not you believe that colors can boost your luck, you can't deny the power color has to influence your mood and choices. Steve Palmer, a color expert and a professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, told Smithsonian that people connect colors with mood based on the associations they've made with those shades. For instance, you might think of red as a positive and powerful color if you like strawberries or red lipstick, but if you associate it with blood, it might not be as appealing to you.

Since it doesn't cost anything to dress in a particular color (if it's already in your closet), why not try wearing one or more of the lucky Earth Pig shades when the lunar calendar changes in February 2019? If nothing else, it might give you a boost of confidence and optimism, and that's a super way to begin any year.

