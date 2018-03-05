The 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Is Here & Practically Perfect In Every Way

The Oscars are basically the biggest deal in Hollywood. I feel like nobody ever looks better than they do on Oscar night, and in an industry of obnoxiously beautiful people that's saying something. Plus, everyone is so celebratory and happy to show off their best work, they should really be the focus of everyone's attention, yes? Nope. As soon as the Mary Poppins Returns trailer came on screen, I was done. Because it was practically perfect in every way.

Fans all over the world remember the original 1964 version of Mary Poppins, the beloved classic starring Julie Andrews as the eponymous Mary Poppins, the mystical nanny who arrives on the doorsteps of the Banks children in their time of need. Along with her friend Bert, the incredibly nimble chimney sweep played by Dick Van Dyke, Mary helps the Banks children become closer to their father. It was a colorful, beautiful, musical romp of a film, full of hope and sweetness and so much Julie Andrews you wouldn't even believe it. And now, a mere 53 years later, we are finally going to get to find out what happens to Mary Poppins and the Banks family after they all (spoiler alert) head out to "Go Fly A Kite" together.

In this next incarnation of Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt plays Mary Poppins. And, as a lifelong fan of Mary Poppins who has dreamed frequently of having a nanny much like the woman herself (even now), I would like to offer my ringing endorsement. In the newest trailer, which was shared during the Oscars on Sunday, Blunt manages to embody that same perfect blend of sweet and salty as the original Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews. I mean, even the dress she wore to the Oscars had a tiny hint of that Mary Poppins whimsy.

Blunt will be joined in the 2018 version of Mary Poppins by none other than Hamilton's Lin Manuel-Miranda, who also manages to embody that old school whimsical magic that really was the trademark of Disney at the time.