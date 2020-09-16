Raise your hand if you think carrying around your baby's bulky car seat is a total pain. Raise your other hand if your baby isn't so tiny anymore and you're really starting to question the design of these dang car seat handles. Luckily, the Maxi-Cosi Coral XP car seat and carrier system is the latest attempt to make the car seat shuffle a little bit easier for parents, and it's now available for families in the U.S.

So, if all car seats are technically carriers, what makes this car seat and carrier system special? The Coral XP actually has a lightweight inner carrier (five pounds, to be exact) that separates from the car seat outer shell. If you're running into the grocery store or strolling the farmer's market, that means you can leave the car seat shell, in all its bulky glory, attached to the base in the backseat. The inner carrier comes with a cross-body strap so you can go hands-free, or two side handles for quick trips from the car into the house.

Of course the car seat is stroller compatible, but the inner carrier can also be used solo with Maxi-Cosi strollers if you purchase an adapter for it. The whole idea, according to the brand, was to give parents a hand (literally) by freeing theirs up. This nesting car seat system is designed for babies weighing 4 to 22 pounds.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The lightweight, nesting carrier is especially nice for parents who prefer to go without a stroller, but whose babies aren't big fans of baby wearing. It's a great way to keep baby close by but have both hands free to sip a coffee while you shop, hold an umbrella, or, you know, anything else you need your hands for on any given errand.

The Coral car seat launched in Europe in late 2019, and after parents there gave rave reviews, the U.S. branch of Maxi-Cosi developed their own version. The Coral XP meets or exceeds all U.S. government safety standards, says Maxi-Cosi, and is aircraft certified and ready to travel.

The Maxi-Cosi Coral XP nesting system can be purchased online at MaxiCosi.com, Albee Baby, Babylist, buybuyBABY and Pottery Barn Kids. The Coral XP retails at $399.99, and comes in three colors: Essential Graphite, Essential Blue, and Essential Red (that red one, tho). Be sure to check out the reviews to see pics of real parents and babies using the seat and carrier, too, and remember: a carrier or car seat is not an alternative to a safe sleeping space for baby. Talk to your pediatrician if you need more information about safe sleep.