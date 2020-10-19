I hate to be that person, but there are less than 70 days until Christmas. And that means there’s technically only 60-something shopping days left to ensure your kids have something fun and exciting under that Christmas tree. Already feeling overwhelmed at all of the prospective gift choices? One of my favorite toy company’s helping shoppers out. There’s a Melissa & Doug gift generator on the brand's website, and this Gift-erator will help generate some amazing gift ideas for your kiddos.

The Melissa & Doug brand is on a mission to “inspire creative thinking and encourage kids to see new possibilities,” and this means lots of options for open-ended play and analogue toys. Melissa & Doug is a hot commodity in our home, and sometimes I just want to buy it all. It’s so hard to choose. But thankfully, Melissa & Doug has set this generator up so you can shop by age and cost ranges.

The cost ranges from $0 to $10, $10 to $25, $25 to $50, $50 to $75, $75 to $100, and $100+ — making sure there’s something for everyone on many different budget levels. And the age ranges are split up from 0 to 12 months, 12 to 24 months, 2 to 3 years, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 7 years, and 8 years and up. This is particularly helpful for me, because I always tend to overestimate what toys my 2-year-old is developmentally ready for. This generator gives you plenty of recommended options to choose from so you don’t end up buying your kid a toy that will stay in their closets until next year.

This generator is also a great idea for grandparents, aunts and uncles, family friends, and anybody else looking to buy your child a toy. You can let them know that you like the Melissa & Doug brand, and they can use the generator to pick out something just right for them.

Plus, if you want to browse on your own, their online Holiday Shop has sections for Gifts that Wow, Stocking Stuffers, Seasonal Toys, Best Gifts for Babies, Best Gifts for Toddlers & Kids, and Best Gifts for Kids 5 & Older.