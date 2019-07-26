Alright all you wizards and witches — and even muggles, I suppose — there's something magical brewing, and it doesn't even need a wand. There is officially a Mini Boden Harry Potter collection on its way, and the incredible line will be arriving via owl post on Aug. 5 for their Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. I know — you're already freaking out. It's like this line is imbued with amortentia and you're already in love, right?

Let’s just say if you ever wanted to look like you attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you definitely can now — vicariously through your children. Oh, if only there was an adult line … cue huge Hagrid-tears now. But it’s still so exciting because the brand new Mini Boden Harry Potter collection will offer 81 different pieces of clothing and accessories for witches and wizards from newborn through 16 years old, and they’ll be featuring “bespoke prints and unique embroidery” inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter. On jumpers, sweaters, skirts, coats, and cloaks, you’ll find whimsical owls; castles; lightning bolts; glasses; and Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Gryffindor fanfare, featuring apparel in green, red, yellow, and blue with an embroidered snake, lion, eagle, or badger. Even if you want a Hogwarts hat, Boden’s got you covered. Hey, maybe that will fit on an adult head? One can only hope.

I know, I know. You're ready to say, “Accio mini boden Harry Potter collection?” Same. But let's make this exciting news even more mental, there will be a further collection coming out on Oct. 7 — just in time for Halloween and Christmas.

Harry Potter was just becoming popular when I was a freshman in high school, and my friends and I are just as obsessed now as we were then. In fact, we are all going to attend a Harry Potter trivia night next week. If only we had some of these new Mini Boden outfits in our size to wear to the event. Bloody hell. But, it just goes to show how wonderful and magical of a story the entire Harry Potter series is to span decades and still have the same popularity today as it did when it came out in the U.S. in the late ‘90s.

So be sure to keep an eye out for your owl in the night sky, because I have a feeling this collection will be as elusive as capturing the golden snitch. If you want to stay in the know instead of waiting for your owl post to drop the news, be sure to register on the Boden website.

In the meantime, I guess we will all be waiting like house elves to receive clothing from the famous Harry Potter. Well, his collection anyway. And until August 5, you can keep trying your Alohomora spell on this article to try to unlock exclusive pictures, but I guess you'll just have to wait like the rest of us poor muggles. Be sure to sort your children into their houses so you know which jumper to buy.