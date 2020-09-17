The Mom 2.0 Iris Awards Are Here, & The Winners Are...
Tonight's the night, friends! Every year at the Mom 2.0 Summit, the brightest lights of the parenting internet gather to honor the best of their own. Mom 2.0's annual Iris Awards reward the behind-the-scenes work that goes into those gorgeous (or chaotic, depending on the personal brand) kitchens, those hilarious Facebook and Instagram lives, the seemingly-effortless Twitter quips, the newsletters that show up like clockwork, the sponsorships that seem to just roll in.
Romper is thrilled to be a Mom 2.0 Summit media partner for the second year in a row and to be sponsoring the Iris Awards, including the People's Choice Award honoring your favorite content creator of the year.
In this year of social distancing and at the conclusion of Mom 2.0's first-ever, truly amazing virtual Summit, the awards will be streamed live tonight, Thursday, September 17, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET here on Romper in a video stream below. Check out the nominees below, and we'll see you here for the awards!
The 2020 Mom 2.0 Everywhere Summit is brought to all of us by premier sponsor Medieval Times; presenting sponsor GSK; official sponsors WaterWipes, Intellivision, and Responsibility.org; and "Friends of Mom" Babo Botanicals, Licefreee!, Trane, Bluehost, Constant Contact, and CocoBaba.
2020 Iris Award Nominees
Entrepreneur of the Year
Morra Aarons-Mele, Women Online
www.wearewomenonline.com/the-team
Samantha Ettus, Park Place Payments
www.parkplacepayments.com/our-story/
Tamara McNeil, Just Like Me Box
Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids
www.raddishkids.com/pages/story
Jessica Honegger, Noonday Collection
www.noondaycollection.com/about/leadership-jessica/
Meagan Francis + Sarah Powers, Life Listened
Breakout of the Year
Dude Dad, Taylor Calmus
www.youtube.com/channel/UCnQjDnWKwV81mXEiuiA9Vqg
Nick North, Epic Danger Blog
Austin Channing Brown
Roo Powell
Christina Brown, Brandi Sellers-Jackson, Candace Montgomery, Ashley Chea, and Kelly McKnight, Moms in Color
Kelly Wickham Hurst, Being Black at School
beingblackatschool.org/kelly-wickham-hurst
Philanthropic Work of the Year
Sili Recio, Moms Rising
www.momsrising.org/blog/users/sili-recio
Zoe Winkler Reinis, Elsa Collins and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade, This is About Humanity
Glennon Doyle – Together Rising
Jen Lee Reeves: Born Just Right
Jill Krause and her work with the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition
jillkrause.com/call-to-action-help-a-border-humanitarian-coalition
Shannon Watts, Moms Demand Action
momsdemandaction.org/shannon-watts
Mom Blog of the Year
Mom Babble by Mary Katherine Backstrom
Mom Spark by Amy Bellgardt
Love Brown Sugar by Christina Brown
The Mom Creative by Jessica Turner
Tech Savvy Mama by Leticia Barr
Dad Blog of the Year
Dad and Buried, Mike Julianelle
Designer Daddy, Brent Almond
Dude Dad, Taylor Calmus
Nick North
The Daddy Files, Aaron Gouveia
Group Blog of the Year
Mommy Poppins
Romper
Brown Mamas
Single Mom Nation
Filter Free Parents
Life of Dad
Instagram of the Year
Sarah Nicole Landry @thebirdspapaya
www.instagram.com/thebirdspapaya
Astronaut Harrison @smallstepsaregiantleaps
www.instagram.com/smallstepsaregiantleaps
Mattie James @themattiejames
www.instagram.com/themattiejames
Angela J. Kim @mommydiary
Lorraine Ladish @lorrainecladish
www.instagram.com/lorrainecladish
Katie Crenshaw @katiemcrenshaw
www.instagram.com/katiemcrenshaw
Podcast of the Year
The Mom Hour with Meagan Francis and Sarah Powers
Parenting and Politics with Diana Limongi
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/parenting-and-politics/id1441075888
Midlife Mixtape Podcast with Nancy Davis Kho
midlifemixtape.com/midlife-mixtape-podcast
For the Love with Jen Hatmaker
10 Things To Tell You with Laura Tremaine
Selfie with Kristen Howerton and Roo Powell
lifelistened.com/category/selfie
Livestream of the Year
AMAZE Live! sex ed with host Christine Koh
www.facebook.com/pg/AMAZEparents/videos
Mommy Shorts, Ilana Wileswww.instagram.com/mommyshorts
Juggling the Jenkins, Tiffany Jenkins
www.facebook.com/JugglingTheJenkinsBlog
Mom Babble, Mary Katherine Backstrom
That’s Inappropriate, Meredith Masony
www.facebook.com/thatsinappropriateblog
The Geekly Show by Tania Lamb, Amiyrah Martin, Tessa Smith, Sarah and Amanda Taylor
www.facebook.com/TheGeeklyShow
The Baby Guy, Jamie Grayson
www.facebook.com/Jamie.Grayson
Author / Book of the Year
Anyone Can Be President: The Super-Smart Guide to Being the Ruler of the Free World by David Vienna www.amazon.com/Anyone-Can-Be-President-Super-Smart/dp/1683491114
Hatch, Leap, Soar: Your 3-Steps to Total Fulfillment, Real Success and True Happiness by LaToyia Dennis www.amazon.com/Hatch-Leap-Soar-Fulfillment-Happiness/dp/1633539520/
I Miss You When I Blink by Mary Laura Philpott
www.amazon.com/Miss-You-When-Blink-Essays/dp/1982102802
The Thank-You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time by Nancy Davis Kho www.amazon.com/Thank-You-Project-Cultivating-Happiness-Gratitude/dp/0762468459
Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids by Hunter Clarke-Fields: www.amazon.com/Raising-Good-Humans-Parenting-Confident/dp/1684033888
On Being Human: A Memoir of Waking Up, Living Real, and Listening Hard by Jennifer Pastiloff
www.amazon.com/Being-Human-Memoir-Waking-Listening/dp/1524743569
God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America by Lyz Lenz
www.amazon.com/God-Land-Renewal-Middle-America/dp/0253041538/
Most Entertaining Content
Mom Babble, Mary Katherine Backstrom
What Fresh Hell: Laughing in the Face of Motherhood, Amy Wilson and Margaret Ables
The Holderness Family
Beleaf In Fatherhood, Glen Henry
Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison
Most Community Engagement
Courage to Earn, Brandi Riley
couragetoearn.com/about-brandi/
Design Mom, Gabrielle Blair
Selfie, Kristen Howerton and Roo Powell
www.facebook.com/selfiepodcast
Mom Spark, Amy Bellgardt
Asha Dornfest
ashadornfest.com/can-blogs-rebuild-america
Best Sponsored Content
Tiffany Jenkins & Meredith Masony, Grove Collaborativewww.facebook.com/watch/?v=382321182532429
Katie Crenshaw, Full Circle/NYC Marathonkatiecrenshaw.com/i-ran-the-new-york-city-marathon
Christine Koh, ACES/AAPwww.bostonmamas.com/blog/aces
LaShawn Wiltz, Poiseeverydayeyecandy.com/getting-back-to-a-back-to-school-routines
Dove’s Paid Paternity Leave Campaignwww.dove.com/us/en/men-care/paternity-pledge.html
Mom Spark for Liberty Mutualmomspark.net/3-things-i-didnt-know-when-i-sent-my-kid-off-to-college
Best Writing
Kristen Mae, Abandoning Pretenseabandoningpretense.com
Jenny Albers, A Beautifully Burdened Lifeabeautifullyburdenedlife.com
Roo Powell as Sloane Ryan on Mediummedium.com/@sloane_ryan
Amy Chesleramybchesler.com
Best Photography
Aaron Sheldon
www.instagram.com/smallstepsaregiantleaps
Amber Faust
Elizabeth McGuire, Sibling Revelry
Erika Ortega, The Busy Life Plus Three
One Big Happy Life
Best Use of Video
Jennifer and Jayda, Jennifer Borget | Cherish 365www.youtube.com/channel/UCooeByC3XWuuBSVLQOAaMEQ
Dude Dad, Taylor Calmus
www.youtube.com/channel/UCnQjDnWKwV81mXEiuiA9Vqg
That’s Inappropriate, Meredith Masony
Juggling the Jenkins, Tiffany Jenkins
Truth Bomb Mom series, Amy Bellgardt
The Holderness Family
Romper People’s Choice Award
Rachel Sobel
Tara Clark
www.instagram.com/modernmomprobs
Alyce Chan
Claire Zulkey