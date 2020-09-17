The Mom 2.0 Iris Awards Are Here, & The Winners Are...

Tonight's the night, friends! Every year at the Mom 2.0 Summit, the brightest lights of the parenting internet gather to honor the best of their own. Mom 2.0's annual Iris Awards reward the behind-the-scenes work that goes into those gorgeous (or chaotic, depending on the personal brand) kitchens, those hilarious Facebook and Instagram lives, the seemingly-effortless Twitter quips, the newsletters that show up like clockwork, the sponsorships that seem to just roll in.

Romper is thrilled to be a Mom 2.0 Summit media partner for the second year in a row and to be sponsoring the Iris Awards, including the People's Choice Award honoring your favorite content creator of the year.

In this year of social distancing and at the conclusion of Mom 2.0's first-ever, truly amazing virtual Summit, the awards will be streamed live tonight, Thursday, September 17, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET here on Romper in a video stream below. Check out the nominees below, and we'll see you here for the awards!

2020 Iris Award Nominees

Entrepreneur of the Year

Morra Aarons-Mele, Women Online

Samantha Ettus, Park Place Payments

Tamara McNeil, Just Like Me Box

Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids

Jessica Honegger, Noonday Collection

Meagan Francis + Sarah Powers, Life Listened

Breakout of the Year

Dude Dad, Taylor Calmus

Nick North, Epic Danger Blog

Austin Channing Brown

Roo Powell

Christina Brown, Brandi Sellers-Jackson, Candace Montgomery, Ashley Chea, and Kelly McKnight, Moms in Color

Kelly Wickham Hurst, Being Black at School

Philanthropic Work of the Year

Sili Recio, Moms Rising

Zoe Winkler Reinis, Elsa Collins and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade, This is About Humanity

Glennon Doyle – Together Rising

Jen Lee Reeves: Born Just Right

Jill Krause and her work with the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition

Shannon Watts, Moms Demand Action

Mom Blog of the Year

Mom Babble by Mary Katherine Backstrom

Mom Spark by Amy Bellgardt

Love Brown Sugar by Christina Brown

The Mom Creative by Jessica Turner

Tech Savvy Mama by Leticia Barr

Dad Blog of the Year

Dad and Buried, Mike Julianelle

Designer Daddy, Brent Almond

Dude Dad, Taylor Calmus

Nick North

The Daddy Files, Aaron Gouveia

Group Blog of the Year

Mommy Poppins

Romper

Brown Mamas

Single Mom Nation

Filter Free Parents

Life of Dad

Instagram of the Year

Sarah Nicole Landry @thebirdspapaya

Astronaut Harrison @smallstepsaregiantleaps

Mattie James @themattiejames

Angela J. Kim @mommydiary

Lorraine Ladish @lorrainecladish

Katie Crenshaw @katiemcrenshaw

Podcast of the Year

The Mom Hour with Meagan Francis and Sarah Powers

Parenting and Politics with Diana Limongi

Midlife Mixtape Podcast with Nancy Davis Kho

For the Love with Jen Hatmaker

10 Things To Tell You with Laura Tremaine

Selfie with Kristen Howerton and Roo Powell

Livestream of the Year

AMAZE Live! sex ed with host Christine Koh

Juggling the Jenkins, Tiffany Jenkins

Mom Babble, Mary Katherine Backstrom

That’s Inappropriate, Meredith Masony

The Geekly Show by Tania Lamb, Amiyrah Martin, Tessa Smith, Sarah and Amanda Taylor

The Baby Guy, Jamie Grayson

Author / Book of the Year

Anyone Can Be President: The Super-Smart Guide to Being the Ruler of the Free World by David Vienna

Hatch, Leap, Soar: Your 3-Steps to Total Fulfillment, Real Success and True Happiness by LaToyia Dennis

I Miss You When I Blink by Mary Laura Philpott

www.amazon.com/Miss-You-When-Blink-Essays/dp/1982102802

The Thank-You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time by Nancy Davis Kho

Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids by Hunter Clarke-Fields

On Being Human: A Memoir of Waking Up, Living Real, and Listening Hard by Jennifer Pastiloff

www.amazon.com/Being-Human-Memoir-Waking-Listening/dp/1524743569

God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America by Lyz Lenz

www.amazon.com/God-Land-Renewal-Middle-America/dp/0253041538/

Most Entertaining Content

Mom Babble, Mary Katherine Backstrom

What Fresh Hell: Laughing in the Face of Motherhood, Amy Wilson and Margaret Ables

The Holderness Family

Beleaf In Fatherhood, Glen Henry

Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison

Most Community Engagement

Courage to Earn, Brandi Riley

Design Mom, Gabrielle Blair

Selfie, Kristen Howerton and Roo Powell

Mom Spark, Amy Bellgardt

Asha Dornfest

Best Sponsored Content

Tiffany Jenkins & Meredith Masony, Grove Collaborative

Katie Crenshaw, Full Circle/NYC Marathon

Christine Koh, ACES/AAP

LaShawn Wiltz, Poise

Dove's Paid Paternity Leave Campaign

Mom Spark for Liberty Mutual

Best Writing

Jenny Albers, A Beautifully Burdened Lifeabeautifullyburdenedlife.com

Amy Chesleramybchesler.com

Aaron Sheldon

Amber Faust

Elizabeth McGuire, Sibling Revelry

Erika Ortega, The Busy Life Plus Three

One Big Happy Life

Best Use of Video

Jennifer and Jayda, Jennifer Borget | Cherish 365

Dude Dad, Taylor Calmus

www.youtube.com/channel/UCnQjDnWKwV81mXEiuiA9Vqg

That’s Inappropriate, Meredith Masony

Juggling the Jenkins, Tiffany Jenkins

Truth Bomb Mom series, Amy Bellgardt

The Holderness Family

Romper People’s Choice Award

Rachel Sobel

Tara Clark

Alyce Chan

Claire Zulkey

