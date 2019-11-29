Black Friday 2019 is here! And if you have dreams of getting all of your holiday shopping done early — and saving money thanks to the abundance of discounts — but you don't know where to begin sorting through all of the best Black Friday Amazon deals then you're in luck. The Romper editors will be here all day, sharing the absolute best things to buy. Just be ready to act fast, as most of these sales won't last for long!

50% Off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Amazon | $199 $99 See on Amazon Discover what your DNA has to say about you. This upgraded version of the original test includes health predisposition reports, wellness reports, and ancestry reports. Simply send a saliva sample in the included kit back to the lab and you will get your full report.

40% Off Instant Pot Smart Electric Pressure Instant Pot Smart Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon | $149.95 $89.99 See on Amazon This Instant Pot is more than a pressure cooker. It can also be used for making cakes, cooking rice, steaming your meals, and more. The machine can also be connected to Wi-Fi and Amazon Alexa for convenient control with your phone or voice. How's that for a smart addition to your kitchen?

60% Off This Singer Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine Singer Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine Amazon | $399.99 $155 See on Amazn This heavy duty sewing machine is a great buy for all sewers as it comes with everything you need including spool pins, bobbins, and many more accessories. Its metal frame ensures stability and durability; plus, there's a dust cover to help preserve your purchase.

40% Off Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes Amazon | $11.98 $7.18 See on Amazon For a deep clean for your face, on the go, these Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes clear skin of dirt and impurities so easily and without the need to rinse. Just gently wipe across your skin and that's it.

50% Off Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Chrome Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Chrome Amazon | $249.95 $124.99 See on Amazon For cafe-style coffee drinks from the comfort of your home look no further than the Breville Vertuo Coffee Machine and Aeroccino. This machine will brew Nespresso's Vertuo capsules for delicious espresso and the Aeruoccino will automatically froth your will make to foamy perfection. And with over $100 savings, what are you waiting for?

45% Off Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask Amazon | $18 $9.99 See on Amazon Great for all skin types this balancing mask from Belei harnesses the power of aloe and hyaluornic acid to help moisturize skin along with charcoal and kaolin to clear out pores. Plus, it's free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and fragrance.

50% Off On Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon | $49.99 $24.99 See on Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick has over 59,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating and for good reason since it gives you access to thousands of shows and movies via Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more (depending on which apps you download). It can also be controlled by your voice, thanks to the microphone button located on the included remote.

52% Off On Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 Amazon | $288.99 $139 See on Amazon This Alexa-friendly set with both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 lets you easily know when someone has pressed the doorbell or even if there's just motion detected outside your door. Check while at home or away with the Alexa app on your phone. There's two-way talk so you can even chat with visitors. Plus, it's compatible with other Alexa devices, too.

56% Off On Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) Amazon | $49.99 $22 See on Amazon Make your home smart for less than $25 with the Echo Dot. This compact Alexa smart speaker lets you play music, make a call, or ask questions with just your voice. Connect it to other smart devices like plugs and doorbells to control the lights, see who's at the door, and much, much more. There are four colors to choose from including plum and heather gray, as well as a further discount if you buy three.

30% Off Apple MacBook Air (13-Inch) Apple MacBook Air (13-Inch) Amazon | $999 $699 See on Amazon An Apple Black Friday deal available on Amazon? Yes, please. The non-retina display 13-inch Apple Macbook Air laptop is available for 30% off. It has an LED, backlit widescreen display and weighs in at just under 3 pounds (2.96 pounds, to be exact). You'll get up to 12 hours wireless web battery life, 8GB memory, 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor. What's not to like here?

38% Off On Fire HD 8 Tablet Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon | $79.99 $49.99 See on Amazon This high definition tablet comes with a vibrant display and 16GB of storage, with an option to double the storage space. Its battery lasts for 10 hours and it connects to Alexa; so what are you waiting for when you can get it for 38% off.

50% Off On Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon | $39.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Watch your favorite streaming services, store your favorite apps and games, and browse the Internet with the Fire TV Stick that boasts over 49,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Plus with the ability to connect to Alexa, you can control your remote with your voice.

29% Off Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hard Wood Floor Cleaner Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hardwood Floor Cleaner Amazon | $69.99 $49.99 See on Amazon This steam mop with a detachable handheld option eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and germs for ultimate peace of mind. It's super easy to maneuver given its triangular foot, which gets deep into edges and corners for an ultimate clean. This thing even comes with a grout tool and scrub brush to really get counters, sinks, and stoves clean.

33% Off On All-New Kindle With a Built-in Front Light All-New Kindle With a Built-in Front Light Amazon | $90 $60 See on Amazon The classic Kindle is back with the glare-free read you love about hard copy books and a new built-in front light that you can adjust to your preferred brightness level. Even better? During Black Friday, this Kindle comes with a $5 credit toward your first e-book.

20% Off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Amazon | $99 $79 See on Amazon This sous vide precision cooker can cook veggies and meat consistently and well, without you even having to roll up your sleeves. Easily attachable to your favorite stock pot, this sous vide can be controlled by an app on your phone so you can cook from any room of the house. Get it for nearly 20% off while Black Friday lasts. See all Anova sous vide and vacuum sealer deals