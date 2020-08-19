Back to school shopping always makes me think of Scottish pop star Paulo Nutini’s 2006 hit, “New Shoes.” The upbeat jam is all about how a pair of fresh kicks changed his whole perspective on the day: “Hey, I put some new shoes on, And suddenly everything is right.” Will new shoes solve all the world’s problems? Of course not. Can they help perk up a day? Heck yeah. Just ask a little kid rocking some new sneaks. If your kids need some new footwear, here are the most popular back to school 2020 kids shoes according to Zappos.

You’ll likely not be surprised to find that in this batch of 2020 looks, the sneaker reigns supreme. When it comes to running around, be it in a classroom or in your own distance learning DIY version of recess, sneaks are the only way to go, especially lace-free variety. Velcro continues to be the go-to kid-friendly fastener, but designers are getting more creative in its application. There are lots of lace/Velcro combos which seems like a great way to introduce kids to learning to tie their laces. But slip-ons also make an appearance, a welcome trend for any parent that’s had to struggle to get their kids shoes on before they’ve had their morning coffee.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Merrell Jungle Moc Merrell Jungle Moc Zappos | $49.95 10 Toddler to 7 Big Kid See on Zappos Let's hear it for a slip-on shoe that can be dressed up or down. The Merrell Jungle Moc has a rounded toe (critical for avoiding tripping) and soft stretch side panels that allow kids to put them on themselves.

Saucony Originals Jazz Hook & Loop Saucony Originals Jazz Hook & Loop Zappos | $34.95 4 Toddler to 12 Little Kid See on Zappos Fun fact: Saucony has been making shoes since 1898. That's 122 years to perfect running shoe. These are pretty close to perfect for kids just starting to get their sprinters legs. With a large Velcro clasp, small hands can easily adjust these sneakers that come with a waffle sole and a retro look.

New Balance 680v6 New Balance 680v6 Zappos | $49.99 10.5 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid See on Zappos Have a kiddo that works hard and plays harder? These breathable mesh upper New Balances might be the way to go for the school year. A IMEVA injection-molded EVA foam midsole makes them durable yet flexible while providing cushioning so your ninja in training can work on all their tricks without fear their shoes will fall apart.

New Balance 680v6 Uniform Hook-and-Loop New Balance 680v6 Uniform Hook-and-Loop Zappos | $0 10.5 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid See on Zappos Crisp and clean, these New Balance sneakers come in all black and all white. In addition, they're super easy to put on with two Velcro hook and loop closures. Perforations throughout the leather upper also add some breathability.

New Balance 680v6 Uniform New Balance 680v6 Uniform Zappos | $49.99 10.5 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid See on Zappos The same design as the New Balance 680v6 Uniform Hook-and-Loop but with laces, this is a great shoe for big kids to graduate to once they've mastered tying their shoes.

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Classic Clog Zappos | $29.99 4 Toddler to 6 Big Kid See on Zappos Love them or hate them, Crocs are going nowhere. And for good reason. These simple, supple slip-ons just make parenting easier. Kids can put them on by themselves and they're super easy to clean. To be honest, what's not to love?

Nike Downshifter 10 Nike Downshifter 10 Zappos | $55 105. Little Kid to 3 Little Kid See on Zappos Two words: Stretchy laces. Ideal for kids, stretchy laces skip the whole tying mess and allow kids to get the same look with a Velcro strap that keeps their foot in place. These sneakers from Nike also have a super flexible sole for developing feet to run, jump, skip, and play.

Native Kids Shoes Jefferson Native Kids Shoes Jefferson Zappos | $35 4 Toddler to 10 Toddler See on Zappos Want to go creek wading? Put on your Natives. Want to play pick-up soccer? Put on your Natives. Want to play with the kids next door? Put on your Natives. See where I'm going here? These shoes are multi-purpose. The perforation shape allows these to double as water shoes, but they're sturdy enough for all kinds of outdoor play. Plus, Native is a a PETA certified approved vegan brand.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Zappos | $95 1 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid See on Zappos It's hard to say when a 'sneaker head' becomes a 'sneaker head' but I suspect it often starts with a first pair of Nikes and looking at these swift tennis shoes, I can see why. With that classic Nike shape and blue swish, what kid wouldn't believe they could be like Mike?

Nike Project POD Nike Project POD Zappos | $55 10.5 Little Kid to 3 Little Kid See on Zappos Super lightweight at just 6 ounces, these shoes won't slow your kid down. Plus, they're extra breathable with a mesh upper that Nike says "molds around little feet" for extra comfort.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox Zappos | $35 10.5 Little Kid to 3 Little Kid See on Zappos It doesn't get any more classic than Converse. The same shoe your Dad rocked in '69 is still winning kids over in 2020. There's something about that crisp white sole and canvas fit that just says back-to-school-ready.

Adidas Duramo SL Adidas Duramo SL Zappos | $55 10.5 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid See on Zappos These Adidas shoes may look pretty standard but consider this: reflective side strips. For all those late night scooter lovers, these shoes are essential. Rather than hollering across the cul-de-sac for your invisible kid, get them these and you'll be able to spot them across the street.

Vans Classic Slip On Vans Classic Slip On Zappos | $35 10.5 Little Kid to 5 Big Kid See on Zappos Skater chic never goes out of style with Vans. As a bonus, you can get matching pairs for the whole family. Teach your child the joys of rocking the signature checkered flag look.