While it would be nice to get along with everyone you meet, there are bound to be people you're going to clash with — even beyond friendships. It’s also important when it comes to how you connect to your own kid. Because even though you gave birth to your babe, you're still bound to butt heads from time to time — and that could be in good part to your astrological signs. If you’ve ever wondered how your sign aligns with that of your child, you can learn about these four tumultuous (and dramatic) mother/child zodiac pairings, and why it can actually lead to astrological alchemy.

“When looking at the signs, there are certain combinations that can be particularly tumultuous,” Joy Strong, an astrologer, tells Romper in an email. “Whether competitive or antagonistic, the combinations that are often most challenging in parent-child relationships would be the ones most likely to produce power struggles.”

But even if you and your child have dramatic zodiac pairings, that doesn’t mean the relationship is destined to doom, says Adama Sesay, an astrologer. “Understanding the compatibility between you and your child's moon and sun can bring you closer together!” she says in an email to Romper. Before you start comparing Capricorn to Cancer, though, you should also look at your sun and moon signs first. “In parent-child relationships, the sun and rising signs are important to consider,” says Strong. “Moon signs are also even more revealing, especially with mothers and children.” Why? Well, as Sesay explains it: “The moon represents the mother, our home growing up, and becomes our emotional world as adults.”

Read on to see your sign’s compatibility to that of your child, and what you can do to foster an out-of-this-world relationship.

1. Aries (March 20-April 19) & Scorpio (October 22-November 21) goc/E+/Getty Images “This dynamic can experience power struggles and clashes as they are each ruled by the warrior planet Mars,” says Sesay. “Aries is the fire behind taking action, while Scorpio represents the quiet instinctual side of reactivity.” Since both signs are strong, it’s important that you find a balance to avoid any blowouts. Advises Strong: “Mothers in this configuration have to navigate and teach balance between actions and feelings in order to help their child learn healthy regulation of emotions.” You can avoid hurt feelings by doing meaningful things together that strengthen the relationship, and create family strategies to resolve issues as they arise and deal with any negative emotions involved.

2. Capricorn (December 21-January 19) & Libra (September 22-October 22) Your little Libra is all about keeping things fair, while Capricorn, the sea goat, is a total leadership sign, according to Strong. “Ambitious Capricorn is concerned about accomplishing goals and being effective,” she says, while Libra takes others’ feelings into the equation. Since Libra requires extra attention, make sure that there is a good give-and-take in your relationship so that everyone feels loved and heard. “A parent in this combination does best with pre-planning," says Strong. "Be clear about who's in charge and the goal at hand, while also staying mindful to valuing and really including everyone's efforts, thoughts, and feelings in the process." When possible, let your child make age-appropriate decisions to foster his leadership development.

3. Gemini (May 20-June 20) & Pisces (February 19-March 20) The major push-pull between Gemini and Pisces all comes down to emotions, says Sesay. “Gemini and Pisces process their emotions extremely differently,” she says. “Gemini is less attached and playful, while Pisces is a deep well of emotion.” Because emotions run high (and low) in this relationship, it’s important that everyone, especially Pisces the fishie, is understood. Since Gemini could offend Pisces easily, be careful to try not to take things to personally.