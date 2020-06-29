Bad news for fans of fierce princess movies — they'll have to wait just a little while longer to see the live action version of Mulan in theaters. After being postponed once already, Disney is pushing the theatrical release of Mulan to August.

That's right... August. Or more specifically, Mulan will now be released in movie theaters on Friday, Aug. 21, according to a press release. The film was originally set to open in theaters on March 27, but was moved to a new date in late July because of the pandemic. This third release date will allow people to be able to watch the film on the big screen as movie theaters across the nation begin to reopen — which is how Disney wants people to see it. "While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Alan Horn, the Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman of the Walt Disney Studios said in a statement.

"Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together."

Disney could have released the film on their streaming service, Disney+; They released Artemis Fowl on Disney+ — a film that was originally slated to be released in theaters — in May, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But as the film's director, Niki Caro, wrote on Twitter, they want to share Mulan's story on the big screen.

When movie theaters reopen later this month and in August, things might feel a little different. AMC Theaters will require guests to wear masks, frequently sanitize common areas, and reduce capacity for movie goers to maintain their social distance from one another. And of course, you can expect Mulan to look a little different from the original 1998 animated film; Mushu won't be included, according to ScreenRant, and the film will introduce a brand new shape shifting villain, Xian Lang, in addition to other new characters that are vital to Mulan's story, according to Collider.

This long wait will be worth it. The film looks like the perfect, intense flick to watch in theaters once they reopen. In the meantime, you can stream the original, animated Mulan film on Disney+ right now.