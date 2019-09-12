I don't know about you, but generally speaking I don't really need an excuse to eat an OREO cookie. I just need to be awake and lightly peckish. But of course, I'm not immune to a little added incentive, especially once some clever marketers step in and sweeten the pot. Get excited because the Mystery OREO Challenge is going to make eating your favorite snack a whole lot more fun and could possibly make you $50,000 richer.

A new mystery flavor of OREO will be hitting store shelves on Sept. 16, and it's going to be up to fans to try to figure out exactly what the new flavor might be. Apparently the new flavor could be just about anything your brain can dream up, a combination of a few previous flavors or a new flavor completely. For instance, in 2017 the cookie company launched a similar Mystery OREO Challenge with a new flavor. For months fans took to social media trying to identify the citrus sweet goodness, until it was finally announced: Fruity Pebbles-flavored OREO. Who knew combining a kid-favorite cereal with a kid-favorite cookie could be such a delightful combination?

People who take part in the Mystery OREO Challenge could get more than just a new flavor to enjoy, by the way. From Sept. 12 through to Nov. 10, fans can submit their guesses for what they think the new flavor might be to MysteryOREO.com for a chance to win $50,000.

OREO eaters are allowed to submit a new answer every single day, and every time you guess correctly, your name will be entered into the $50,000 draw. Fans can enter guesses on Facebook and Twitter to encourage their friends to join, which is a great idea since every time you get a friend to enter you get your name put in for the grand prize another time. The winner of the $50,000 will be chosen at random from qualified entries on Nov. 10. So get guessing, everyone.

Also, because it's a brand new world we are living in, fans can also check in with Alexa for the first time ever to ask all of their OREO-related questions, including quizzing their device about the new Mystery OREO Challenge. But don't expect Alexa to tell you the flavor, guys, that's cheating.

If you need a little help, don't worry. OREO has reached out to Stranger Things' sleuth Gaten Matarazzo to help cookie lovers figure out what the new flavor might be. He shared a video on Instagram with his best guess, which seemed to be a mixture of french toast, cinnamon, and for the most part "very yummy." After his guess, Matarazzo passed the challenge along to actor Terry Crews to see if he had a guess he would like to share. Social media, it's a brilliant invention.

I'm not sure how I feel about OREOS that taste like cinnamon, but I guess I'll go ahead and give it a try. You know, maybe I'll eat an entire package. Not because I like eating cookies, just because of the $50,000 of course.