If you were a kid growing up in the '90s like myself, you totally owned a pair of sparking white Keds and rocked those kicks with colorful crew socks like nobody's business. Fast forward a few (OK, maybe more than a few) years later and the new Keds collections are bright, bold, and feature patterns that you're going to absolutely fall head over sneakers for. These shoes are a long way from the plain, bright white of yesteryear.

With styles for both women and kids, the new Keds x Rifle Paper line is filled with florals, mermaids, butterflies, and zoo life that is too adorable for words. Big kids sizes in the collection run from size 10.5 to size 6, and for littles, Keds stocks sizes 5 to 10, so even your littlest shoe lovers can have their feet decked out in these trendy styles.

And some of the styles featured come in both women and kid sizes so that you and your mini-me can dress alike. Can you just imagine wearing matching mother/daughter pairs of Keds with this Garden Party print?

Cute, right?

And can we just talk for a minute about the mermaid ones? I think I might have found my stepdaughter's new go-to shoe for summer. Beach hair, don't care — these are mermaid shoes and I'm absolutely here for it.

If the news of florals and bold brights on your Keds isn't enough to make you fall in love with Keds all over again, you'll be happy to hear that Keds has also launched a new line that features unicorns, cacti, and watermelon-themed sneakers. You know those giant pool floats that are so popular? Well, Keds has teamed up with Sunnylife, the Australian lifestyle brand that first launched those iconic floats, to create a shoe line with the same enthusiasm and summer vibes as those giant floats you love so much.

Yet again, you can match with your little sidekick when you throw on a pair from the Sunnylife collection, as many styles are available in both women's and kids sizes. The baby watermelon ones are just too precious.

If this year isn't the year of the unicorn, I'm not sure what it is. From unicorn-themed pool floats to birthday parties, to entire dessert shops devoted to unicorn treats, the mythical animal is hot right now and you and your little can wear matching pairs of Keds Sunnyside sneakers featuring the colorful one-horned creature. And the laces are satin ribbon, which just gives the whole shoe an even more enchanting vibe.

Summer is prime time for wedding season, but who wants to be uncomfortable while walking down the aisle? Thanks to Keds and Kate Spade New York, you can wear stylish bridal shoes that you won't have to kick off when you hit the dance floor. And if your daughter is playing the part of flower girl, she can wear any one of the adorable Keds x Kate Spade New York styles and be totally comfortable while stealing the spotlight with her glittery kicks.

The glitter style is perfect for flower girls and junior bridesmaids and come in shades of silver, gold, white, and rose gold. Some of the Keds x Kate Spade New York girls styles even feature adorable bows on the back for added cuteness. I so wish these were a thing back when I got married! My little cousin/flower girl would have looked absolutely darling in these.

No matter which new Keds style you choose, you'll never have to think twice about wearing the whitest shoes in the office ever again. With so many fun and imaginative designs to choose from, these new Keds are sure to put a spring in anyone's step. And the best part? It's all still the same quality you expect from Keds — just a bit brighter.