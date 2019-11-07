The New Milano Cookie Flavors Are A Coffee-Lover's Dream Come True

Have you ever needed coffee so badly that you wished you could eat it just as easily as you can drink it? (No? Just me?) The new Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie flavors answer the call of caffeine-lovers everywhere, arriving just in time to snuggle up with a hot mug and a full bag as the cold winter weather rolls in. Two new flavors of Milano cookies are now available at Target and they're going to make your holiday season extra merry and bright.

Both flavors — Caramel Macchiato and Irish Coffee — promise to give cookie connoisseurs something new and delicious to indulge in around the holidays. You better believe I'll be filling "Santa's" cookie plate up with both of them. Coffee-loving mamas everywhere will be snacking on the new Milano flavors as soon as bedtime rolls around on Christmas Eve, and there is absolutely no shame in that game.

I had my first taste of a Milano cookie at my best friend's tea party-themed birthday party in the third grade. The combination of that crispy, wafer-like cookie and the smooth, delectable chocolate had such a fancy feel as it melted in my mouth. I was immediately hooked — and I do mean immediately. After the party, I gushed about my newfound love for Milanos all the way to the grocery store where my mom promptly introduced me to the mint variety that I claim as my favorite to this very day.

I'm convinced that the new drink-inspired cookie flavors will give my mint obsession a run for its money. Can you just imagine biting into a crunchy Milano cookie and getting hit not only with the taste of their famous velvety chocolate on your tongue, but also the same intensely rich caramel notes found in your favorite coffee drink? It sounds like a little piece of heaven is waiting inside of a cookie bag, just begging to be devoured by your coffee-crazed self.

And let's talk Irish Cream for a moment, shall we? While I'm fully aware that Irish Cream on its own isn't exactly a coffee drink, it's a staple coffee add-in that gives your cup of joe that extra little kick we all need to help get a grip on the craziness of the holiday, so it totally fits the coffee theme. Even if you're not one to indulge in a liqueur on a regular basis, if you have ever had the pleasure of sipping on an intensely toasty cup of Irish coffee, you know the warm and fuzzy feeling that even one measly little sip brings. Pack that creamy deliciousness into a bite-sized cookie, pair it with delicate chocolate, and you have yourself an Irish Cream Milano.

Cookie lovers everywhere are going to be clamoring to get their hands on both of the new Milano flavors ahead of the holidays, and they're likely going to make it into the basket of every single Target run you make this season. Each 7-ounce bag retails for $3.89 and boasts 15 delectable cookies, made without any artificial preservatives.

So, when you're wrangling your three kids at Target as you desperately comb the aisles searching for the perfect gift to take on your cross-country trek to see Grandma Mary, you can now bribe them with the promise of opening a bag of new Milanos as soon as you get through the checkout line. And don't forget to save a few for yourself as well. After all, it's the holidays. No one deserves cookies more than you.