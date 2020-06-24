Is it even summertime if Starbucks isn’t giving us caffeinated ~life~ with new iced coffee options? These new Starbucks cold brew drinks are available starting June 23, and they brought friends (namely, a vegetarian breakfast sandwich and sweet delivery deals). So, here’s the lowdown on the new menu items you’ve got to try.

There are three new cold brew coffees to choose from: cold brew with cinnamon almond milk foam and cold brew with dark cocoa almond milk foam available nationwide, and cold brew with cinnamon oat milk foam, available in the Midwest and California. All three of these beverages are joining the permanent menu, and all have less than 50 calories in a grande.

The cold brew with cinnamon almond milk foam is made of, obviously Starbucks cold brew coffee, but it’s topped with foamed almond milk, vanilla and cinnamon to boot. The dark chocolate version features all the same tasty ingredients, but it has cocoa powder and a sweet mocha sauce on top of its foam.

So, what’s all the hype from the 'bucks about plant-based milk and foam? Starbucks made a new sustainability commitment in January to offer more plant-based ingredients and products to its customers. So, on top of those delicious drink options they’re rolling out, they’re also bringing an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to nearly all stores nationwide. This little breakfast sammie includes plant-based sausage, a cage-free fried egg, and cheddar cheese on a ciabatta bun.

Since summer 2020 may look a little different this year (thanks, coronavirus), Starbucks is offering new ways for you to get your coffee fix and stay safe at the same time. Customers can enjoy Starbucks’ newest summer menu without leaving home with Starbucks Delivers, offering a convenient way to place an order through Uber Eats nationwide. Starbucks Delivers is currently offering $0 delivery fee (other fees and tax will still apply), so check the delivery locator to see if delivery is available in your area.

Checking your Starbucks app is the best way to find your nearest store, check its hours during COVID-19, order ahead, and use contactless payment. However you get your hands on these new coffees, just be sure to do it safely.