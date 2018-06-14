It's really never too early to start thinking about the best movies of the year — holiday flicks! — and the newest trailer for The Grinch will give you all those cheery feels you didn't know you needed over these warm and sunny summer months. While “cheery” might not seem like the word to apply to the notoriously grumpy character, this version of The Grinch will bring you a character that's hard not to like.

The trailer, released on Thursday by Illumination Entertainment, dips into the origin story of Mr. Grinch, showing the sad path that turned him from an enthusiastic child to a crotchety adult. Scenes of his Christmas disappointment in the orphanage, where he apparently grew up, are masterfully crafted to tug at your heartstrings, setting viewers up to say "awwww" about all his bad-tempered adult antics. "If only he’d had Christmas!" the audience is primed to believe.

Benedict Cumberbatch was tapped to provide the voice of the Grinch, according to Collider, and he does so with much more range and relatable emotion than previous versions of the character. While Jim Carrey’s live-action portrayal in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas is somewhat vicious in his quest to ruin Christmas, this new take on the Grinch's character seems to be more mischievous, but makes humanizing mistakes that bring him personal pain. It seems like it'd be hard not to root for something to come along and give him joy.

The film’s IDMb page lists just Cumberbatch as the cast for the whole movie, but the story's synopsis released by Illumination reveals that fans will also get to see how Cindy-Lou-Who interacts with the Grinch. As explained by Comic Book:

When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

According to Comic Book, this is when Cindy-Lou-Who makes her appearance, but her story in this new film has an update. Cindy-Lou-Who lives with her mom, a single parent, and determines to trap Santa in order to thank him for sending help for her mother, as Comic Book explained. Naturally, her plan begins to ruin the Grinch's own plan to steal Christmas, according to Illumination.

Don't worry, the Grinch’s trusty dog Max is along for the ride again and this time, the two are joined by Fred, a somewhat silly, out-of-shape reindeer. The duo (now trio?) still appears to reside on Mount Crumpet, and this time you will get a look at how the Grinch spends the rest of his time when he’s not, well, stealing Christmas.

Illumination is the production company behind the beloved Minions franchise, according to the production company's website, as well other films like The Secret Life of Pets and Sing.

It looks like Illumination uses its classic, saturated animation style to full effect in The Grinch, giving moviegoers all the vibrant colors and warm glow that you tend to associate with Christmas. Illumination's Grinch characters have the same bouncy engaging rhythm so adored in Minions, and the locations are drawn with intricate detailing that makes for entertaining viewing again and again.

With all that said and the newest trailer here, it certainly seems like this newest version of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is appropriate for kids. It looks like a delightful film that will soon become a holiday classic. Look for it in theaters Nov. 9, 2018.