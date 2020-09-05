“What’s this? What’s this?” Y’all, your favorites from The Nightmare Before Christmas are now available as succulent pots from The Bradford Exchange, and I’ve gotta say, “For it is plain as anyone can see, we’re simply meant to be.” I mean, The Nightmare Before Christmas succulents collection is a must-have for fans of the Tim Burton classic, such as myself. Let’s be real, I’ll use these as decorations in my home all year, so obviously that $40 price tag for each of these collector’s pieces is well worth it, right? Right?

Yes, and when you didn’t think this collection could get even better, there are not one, but two releases. In “Issue One,” you’ll receive The Pumpkin King and Jack Skellington as a pair. “Issue Two” features Sally and a Deadly Nightshade pot. Guys, I cannot wait for that second issue as they become available. As for when they will actually be available, all the Bradford Exchange website could offer was, “soon,” so we will wait with bated breath.

Oh, and did I mention the succulents in these pots are fake? So even someone with as brown of a thumb as me can’t kill these succulents. Trust me, if you’re really bad at plants, you can indeed kill a succulent. RIP to my jade plant and my cactus. So if you’re like me, you’ll definitely appreciate the faux-plant action that’s happening here.

If you simply cannot imagine missing out on making your home its own Halloween Town for Halloween — or all year-round — be sure to add the first issue to your carts now, because per the website, “Considerable demand is expected and editions are strictly limited to 95 firing days.” And if you’re really into collectibles and are the “ultimate fan,” you’ll also be happy to know that each set is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, proving the “sculptures are originals from The Bradford Exchange,” the website notes.

So “Everyone hail to the Pumpkin King,” and snag these collectors pieces for your Halloween Town home today, because “Life’s no fun without a good scare,” and these succulent pots are just the perfect amount of spooky, whimsy, and fun.