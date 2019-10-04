Perhaps your idea of a Halloween movie tradition is watching a slasher film, like Friday the 13th or the classic Halloween. Or maybe you like to keep it light with Hocus Pocus? But if your Halloween heart has always belonged to Jack Skellington, then The Nightmare Before Christmas Vans collection is really everything you could ever want this season. And there are items for you and your little ones, so, yeah, go ahead and buy everything.

Once you're decked out in your Nightmare Before Christmas best, you can decide on your Halloween movie lineup which, clearly, will include several viewings of Tim Burton's Jack Skellington and friends. But it never hurts to add a few more to that list, right? Seriously, this entire collection will go with any Halloween-favorite this year.

It's true: Each item in the collection will have you shouting, "That's right, I am the Pumpkin King!" but there are a few items that you'll want to check out now, starting with this Sketchy Jack pullover hoodie for kids. Because The Nightmare Before Christmas tradition is one worth passing down, am I right?

The design is also available on a hat, kids slide ons, and t-shirt, so basically the whole fam is set.

Speaking of the whole family, make sure you also score something just for you. This Sally Patchwork Pullover is as authentically Sally as you can get.

So fun, right? The Sally patchwork design also comes on a backpack and hat, and, yeah, you should just round out your collection with both. Plus, there's this comfy-looking "Meant to Be" long sleeve t-shirt that you'll probably want to add to your cart, too.

And if your kiddo's favorite character in the film is the Oogie Boogie man and his infamous chant ("You’re jokin’, you’re jokin’! I can’t believe my ears!"), then this jacket is for them. The jacket's nylon is water resistant and there's even a matching version for you, so this one is kind of a no-brainer.

OK, and as if tiny shoes aren't already cute enough, Disney and Vans went ahead and rolled out this toddler slip-on design made from canvas and suede, and a super-easy to pull off and on style.

And if the kid in your life is ready for lace-ups, then these Sally Potion high tops are a can't-miss option. The sneakers come complete with a Sally-inspired pink checkerboard design and side zippers that make them easier for kids to pull on and off.

Looking for more things to watch once you're in all of your Halloween Town gear? Some other kid-friendly Halloween movies include It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!, The Addams Family, Halloweentown, Double, Double Toil And Trouble, and Hotel Transylvania.

And while popcorn and Halloween candy will certainly make the list for any movie night "menu," it doesn't hurt to also throw in a few spooky homemade treats, like Halloween Chex Mix, Vegan Chocolate PB&J Cups, Gingerdead Men Cookies, Graveyard Chocolate Cheesecake Dip, Spooky Black Caramel Apples or Snickers Bar Halloween Trifle.

Because, really, when it comes to celebrating The Nightmare Before Christmas in all of its seasonal glory, is there such a thing as overdoing it?