Michelle and Barack Obama have a lot to be grateful for this year — from the former first lady's book tour to their ongoing deal with Netflix, 2019 has been full of accomplishments. This sentiment applies to the Obama kids, too, as Malia and Sasha are both enjoying college. So with a mountain of things to feel grateful for, it's understandable the Obamas celebrated Thanksgiving a tad early, gifting fans with a never-before-seen snap of their gorgeous family.

Michelle took to Instagram to share the photo Wednesday, which was seemingly taken in May at Sasha's high school prom. "From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!" the author and activist captioned the beautiful shot, showing the fam of four huddled close together.

The nostalgic snap has already received over a million likes as of at the time of this writing, proving supporters deeply miss this crew.

"Happy Thanksgiving! Your family's service is one of the things I am thankful for!" someone commented on the post, while another person added, "Beautiful family! Have a great Thanksgiving. Miss you in the WH."

I second all of these sentiments, and oh, what I'd give to travel back in time to any year between 2008 and 2016. You don't know what you got till it's gone, right?

Barack also got hopped on the early Thanksgiving train, tweeting out a Vox article about how to argue better. "Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better," he captioned the link. "And it'll never hurt to try this: 'Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.'"

Love you, Barack, but I can't make any promises after I've had my third glass of wine. This lady can only take so much.

Unnecessary info about my drinking habits aside, it's clear there's an ache for the Obama family, especially during the holiday season. I attribute this to many reasons, but let's use President Donald Trump's tweets from today to explain why this might be the case. After tweeting a perplexing photo of his head photoshopped onto a wrestler's body, Trump sent an oh so predictable message about the Democrats' "hoax." And then he sent congratulatory messages... to himself. So yes, it's easy to see why the Obamas are a welcome reprieve right now.

On that note, keep the family pics coming, Michelle. And here's to your gorgeous brood having a wonderful Thanksgiving.