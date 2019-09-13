Like with most family gatherings, dinnertime at Downton was when all the juicy drama unfolded. There was always drama between Lady Violet Crawley and Isobel Grey, the constant jabs between Lady Mary and Lady Edith, and we even saw Lady Sybil don an outfit with pants (for heaven’s sake) during dinner. And who could forget the bloodiest dinner moment ever when Lord Grantham’s ulcer burst or when a housemaid had to serve at the table (the horror)? What better way to commemorate the backbone of the show (and also the upcoming movie) than with The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook from Weldon Owen. This splendid book will be available on Sept. 17, and is available for preorder now on Amazon for $25.

All the recipes are adapted from the recipes of the period between 1912 and 1926 — the same recipes you’d find Mrs. Patmore and Daisy whipping up — and it includes decadent and fancy “Upstairs” meals and comforting “Downstairs” meals, like puddings and pies. This is thanks to author and food historian Annie Gray. (Doesn’t that sound like the best job ever?)

Along with these incredible recipes, there will of course be images of the cast and scenes from the show and the upcoming film, favorite quotes, and descriptions of the scenes where the food appears to “provide vivid context for the dishes,” the description notes. Recipes are grouped by occasion, including breakfast, luncheons, and suppers, as well as afternoon tea and garden parties. There are also recipes for picnics, shoots, race meets, downstairs tea, and food served in the “Still Room.”

Weldon Owen/John Kernick

Some of the meals you’ll find for “Upstairs” include Cornish Pasties, Oysters au Gratin, Quail and Watercress, Cucumber Soup, Chicken Vol-au-Vents, Sausage Rolls, Charlotte Russe, Salmon Mousse, and more. Oh, and don’t worry, these dishes may sound super intimidating, but they’re adapted to a modern kitchen and modern ingredients. You’ll be cooking like Mrs. Patmore in no time. The “Downstairs” menu is a little more down-to-earth of course, with Beef Stew and Dumplings, Steak and Kidney Pie, Cauliflower Cheese, Rice Pudding, Gingerbread Cake, and something called “Toad-in-the-hole.”

Downton Abbey/Nick Briggs

The recipe notes give you more insights into the history and backstory of the dishes, and explanation of where and why you would be serving a particular dish. All you need is some fancy China to put your special "Upstairs" food on, and you've got yourself a meal perfect for Downton.

Weldon Owen/John Kernick

Preorder your Downton Abbey Cookbook now on Amazon, and don't forget to also pick up the official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book, because what is dinner without cocktails in the drawing room first, right? In the cocktail book you'll find a "well-curated selection of recipes," as well as information on where the drinks would be served and why, and even character-specific cocktail variations including "Turkish Attaché, The Valet, and The Chauffeur," the description noted. With both of these books in your hands, you'll be able to have a complete evening at Downton in your own home, complete with cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and dessert.