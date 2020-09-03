Ah, Labor Day weekend, season of some of the best sales of the year. While back-to-school shopping may have looked a little different for your kids this year (thanks, COVID), chances are they're still growing and will need some new duds in the near future. You'll want to check out the Old Navy Labor Day 2020 sale, Sept. 4 through Sept. 7, to pick up whatever is it they may need. Oh, and maybe a thing or two for yourself.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Old Navy is offering up to 60% off everything site-wide, including styles from $6, all activewear from $16, all jeans from $15, all sweatshirts and hoodies from $20, and more deals for those who want to browse. RetailMeNot's shopping & trends expert, Sara Skirboll, says apparel is one of those categories to shop for this weekend.

“As summer comes to close with Labor Day, shoppers can expect to find a variety of deals and discounts from their favorite brands over the three-day weekend," she says. "There are several categories shoppers should particularly keep their eye out for, like deals on patio furniture, mattresses, and even genealogy services. However, there are some categories to avoid and shop later when the deals are typically stronger.”

Those items include electronics and toys, which tend to see their prices dip even lower during Cyber Week in November and early December ahead of the holidays. So, when it comes to clothing shopping sprees over Labor Day Weekend, Old Navy has you covered.

Parents probably already know and love the kids' clothing options available at Old Navy. If you're looking for cute Halloween outfits for the whole family, those are already available online. Toddler clothes and shoes are on sale, too, including these absolutely adorable unicorn slip-ons and leopard ankle boots. Be sure to check out their fall wardrobe staples too, like this corduroy skirt (which better come in grownup sizes) and little bitty flannels.

And parents with little littles, Old Navy has a ton of essentials and seasonal baby clothes to choose from. The sale is a great opportunity to stock up on cute pajamas for wintertime and bodysuits for adorable new outfits. Also, they have tons of pretty freakin' cute apparel options. For reference, see this tiny sherpa-lined jacket and its teeny weeny jean jacket cousin.

For the ladies, take the opportunity to check out Old Navy's holy grail work pants, jeans, tees, sweaters, and more. And don't forget to browse their new activewear options. Winter is coming, and that means so is legging season. Their seasonal selections for men and women are in stock online, too, so hit up that New Arrivals section to update your wardrobe for autumn.

Basically, this Old Navy Labor Day sale is huge, and it's going to be worth a few clicks or a curbside pick-up. (Or don your mask and go right on in.)