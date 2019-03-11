Pampers has been a brand staple for parents for years, but their latest announcement is a major game changer. As in, these new diapers are basically "yoga pants" for your little baby's bum. The new Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT are a big deal — babies can bend, stretch, run, and crawl as much as they want in comfort without any leakage. I mean, about time, right? As a mom, cleaning up those leaky poopy diapers is not exactly on my highlight reel.

Active babies and toddlers are constantly on the move, and they need diapers that are going to move along with them. So many diaper brands will leak, fall off, or get twisted, leaving behind a mess for parents to clean. But these new Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT diapers are designed to stay put through all the squirming, rolling, and sliding. Kids can feel free and comfortable while they move around and explore their world — basically, they'll feel as good as you do in your favorite yoga pants. And we all know a freshly washed pair of yoga pants can help you conquer the world.

With a no-tape 360-degree waistband, the Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT promise to help create quicker diaper changes, because you can easily pull them on whether your child is lying down or standing up. Once your babe is big enough, they can even pull their Pampers up on their own, creating a sense of independence. (I'm loving this idea when in a public bathroom, TBH.) Also like your fav yoga pants, these diapers are a breeze to take off. Just tear the sides, roll it up, and toss it out. And of course, fashion is everything, so you know they come in the most adorable designs that kids and their parents love.

These oh-so-luxurious diapers are also crafted with soft cotton-like material, making them breathable and comfortable for babies to wear without skin irritation. Not that you'd keep your baby in a diaper for over 12 hours but technically you could because these diapers are designed for up to 12 hours of leak protection, keeping their clothes and sheets clean all night long. The dual-leak guard barriers are designed to prevent leaks where they happen most (every mom knows that's around the legs and up the back).

And while diaper rash and skin irritation are the worst, the new Cruisers 360 FIT are actually breathable and safe for your baby's skin and they've even been tested by dermatologists. These diapers are also created with hypoallergenic materials, making them perfect on a baby's sensitive skin, so no need to stock up on all of that diaper rash cream. (OK, maybe stock up anyway because you just never know with that stuff.)

If you're already sold, check out these Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT now available online and at major retailers worldwide like Target, Amazon and Walmart. If you're wondering if they'll have your baby's size, don't worry, these diapers are available in sizes 3 to 6 and are retailing for $12 per pack, depending on the diaper count. I mean, every diaper brand promises to be The Diaper To End All Diapers, but these seem like they address every mom concern when it comes to the item that's going to hold your child's poop and pee. I'm just excited there's an option where you don't have to lay your child down on a filthy changing table. Score.