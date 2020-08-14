Fans of the 1987 movie (and 1973 novel!) that launched a bevy of catchphrases and a loyal legion of devotees, get ready to enjoy your next family game night more than ever with the new The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game. Would you ever consider not playing a game based on the classic? Inconceivable!

If your kids look at this game and balk about a "book," you can tell them that just like the movie itself, this adventure book game has it all — "Fencing. Fighting. Torture. Revenge. Giants. Monsters. Chases. Escapes. True Love. Miracles." Only instead of starring some of the most famous actors to ever grace a movie screen, you and your family get to take a turn and fill the roles of the film's beloved characters.

Made by Ravensburger, the new adventure book game will be available at Target stores nationwide starting October 4, retailing for $25. The exciting new twist on the classic film promises to breathe fresh life into your family game nights.

If your game nights consistently end with hurt feelings or petty arguments thanks to the advent of winners and losers in a fiery game of Monopoly or Life, you're going to love the change-of-pace that this adventure book game brings with it. Instead of competing with each other to win it all, game players must work together to keep the story on course and move all of the characters successfully through all six chapters of The Princess Bride.

From sword-wielding Inigo Montoya to the beautiful Buttercup herself, players will attempt to move the seven included paintable character miniatures through each chapter of the game despite near-constant interruptions from a sick grandson, Shrieking Eels, the persistence of Prince Humperdink, and more. Even if you wind up "mostly dead" after working your way through each chapter, the spirit of togetherness you'll feel working through story cards and plot cards, climbing the Cliffs of Insanity, and risking life and limb in the Fire Swamp will make your family feel just like the motley crew of hapless heroes from the film.

The game is best suited for one to four players, ages 10 and up, but I would venture to guess that younger kids with strong reading skills or with parents who are willing to help read plot cards together can play. The next time my kids want to play something new for our family game night, I'll be sure to pull out The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game and reply with a hearty, "As you wish."