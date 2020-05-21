Surrounding yourself with pretty things can feel like an instant mood-boost. What is even more uplifting is when those pretty things are on sale. Enter the Rifle Paper Co. Memorial Day sale. Everything — yes, everything — at Rifle Paper Co. is marked 30% off for the long weekend, so get ready to fill your shopping cart to the virtual brim.

Just because you're still on lockdown after what feels like 3,897 days doesn't mean you can't fully enjoy shopping some stellar Memorial Day sales online. Whether you're in the market for a new phone case, want to add some summer vibes to your living room, or you're looking to stock up on stationary, Rifle Paper Co. has it on sale. Their signature floral prints grace just about any home good you can imagine, and from May 21 through 26, it's all discounted.

On top of the slashed prices on their entire stock of fun floral merch, domestic shipping is free for orders more than $50 this Memorial Day weekend, which means that the more you shop, the more you can save on shipping. Read on to see just a handful of the beautiful items you can score during this sale.

1. Monogrammed Mugs Garden Party Monogram Mug Rifle Paper Co. | $14 $9.80 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. If you're going to be downing coffee like your life depends on it, you might as well drink it out of a pretty mug. Plus, if your mugs sometimes get destroyed by others during craft time (*cough* my kids *cough*), between the flowery design and the foil-stamped gold monogram, everyone in your home will know this is your mug and not to mess with it.

2. Air Pods Case Air Pods Case Rifle Paper Co. | $25 $17.50 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. You likely dished out more than a few bucks for your trusty pair of wireless headphones, so keeping them well-protected is a must. Why not do it in style with this floral Air Pod case? Available in four color options, this case is the perfect gift to give yourself.

3. Embroidered Pillow Multi Terracotta Embroidered Pillow Rifle Paper Co. | $90 $63 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. Give your home major flower power with this embroidered pillow. Tulips, peonies, and plenty of other brightly-colored flowers adorn the square-shaped pillow, perfect for adding to your couch, a chair, or your bed to inject some floral fun into each day.

4. Assorted Card Set Vintage Blossoms Assorted Card Set Rifle Paper Co. | $18 $12.60 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. One of the most adult-feeling things I've ever done was invest in a box of fancy blank cards that can be used for multiple occasions. Instead of running out to the store each time you need to add a card to a gift for a bridal shower, a get-well soon casserole, or a last-minute birthday party invite, you can have this box of pretty cards on hand to use.

5. Squeak Toy Garden Party Squeak Toy Rifle Paper Co. | $16 $11.20 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. Alright you guys, if you're going to deck out your desk, your kitchen, and your couch with floral accents, you might as well toss Fido a flower-forward bone while you're at it. This squeak toy is absolutely adorable and will help keep your pup entertained without making your home look like a doggy day care.

6. Floral Canteen Lively Floral Cream 16 oz. Canteen Rifle Paper Co. | $37.95 $26.57 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. If you're anything like me, you probably already have a few water canteens in your cabinet on regular rotation, but one more can't hurt, right? Hydration is important, especially in the summer months, so go ahead and treat yourself to a pretty water bottle to help encourage you to keep drinking your water. (And if you want to slip in an adult beverage instead to take to the pool, I won't judge you.)

7. 17-Month Planner 2021 17-Month Planner Rifle Paper Co. | $34 $23.80 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. The design of this adorable planner is aptly called "Type-A" because of course it is. The sunglasses and floral-headband-wearing woman on the front with a pencil stuck in her side-bun just gives off such a fun, yet put-together vibe. The calendar inside spans August 2020 to December 2021, so you can go ahead and start packing it full of your future plans as soon as it arrives.

8. Lady Bug Kids Sneakers Lady Bug Daphne Sneaker Rifle Paper Co. | $39.95 $27.96 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. Oh how I wish I had a little girl to buy these lady bug sneakers for. Available in little kid sizes 5-12, the design featured on these Keds sneakers is just too precious. Between the light pink canvas, gold hardware accents, caterpillar, lady bug girl, and of course, flowers, these shoes are perfect for your little one.

9. Recipe Tin Citrus Floral Recipe Tin Rifle Paper Co. | $34 $23.80 SEE ON RIFLE PAPER CO. Does anyone else remember their grandma pulling handwritten recipes out of an old-fashioned recipe tin nearly every time she got ready to whip something up for the family? If you want to experience that same nostalgia, this citrus floral recipe tin is exactly what your kitchen needs.