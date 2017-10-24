The Safest Places To Trick-Or-Treat In Atlanta On Halloween

For Atlantans, Halloween trick-or-treating presents a challenge: How to find neighborhoods that have the shortest distance between houses and give out the best candy. With the holiday just around the corner, it's time to start strategizing about where to trick-or-treat, and we've found some of the safest places to trick or treat in Atlanta because whether you family likes to take the traditional route and collect candy from neighbors, or prefer to go to spooky events, safety is a priority.

In Atlanta, you can trick-or-treat safely in residential neighborhoods, malls, even shopping districts. Many people find that a quick trip around their own neighborhood is most convenient but in some cases, houses can be too far apart or they may be populated by people who don't seem to be home every year. And some really do their research to maximize their candy haul and have already figured out which houses give out those giant Butterfinger bars.

If you don't want to do the traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating, there are other options. In Atlanta, there are malls that encourage kids in costume to come by and many stores will give out candy. Other sections of town host "trick or trunk" events where groups from the community congregate in a parking lot and set up an area where kids can collect candy from different stands or cars.

There are also those neighborhoods throughout Atlanta that are receptive to "commuter" trick or treaters. If you're new to the neighborhood, you should definitely stay with your kids while they trick-or-treat instead of leaving them unsupervised in an unfamiliar neighborhood. Other helpful items to bring: comfy shoes, a stroller for even a child who thinks they've outgrown one, and maybe a little wine in your Swell bottle.

Wherever you decide to trick or treat, have fun, take a lot of pictures and save room for the candy bars you are going to steal from your kids after they are all asleep.

Residential Neighborhoods Giphy In my quest for the best walking neighborhoods for Halloween in Atlanta, several places kept popping up repeatedly. Buckhead, Brookhaven, Inman Park, Grant Park, Old Fourth Ward, Virginia-Highland, and Ansley Park top the list for most accessible and best candy.

Northlake Mall Giphy If you're not up for a neighborhood trek, the stores at the Northlake Mall are welcoming trick or treaters from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Go to the guest services counter to get a list of participating stores and a Halloween treat. Great idea in case of rain.

Mall of Georgia Giphy Not only does the Mall of Georgia offer a safe, indoor trick-or-treating experience, but it's especially great for food sensitive kids. All participating stores will have a sign on them, but those with teal signs will offer allergy-free or non-food treats.

Ponce City Market Giphy Ponce City Market is a win-win situation on Halloween. The kids can trick-or-treat throughout the market and the parents can find discounts at some of the stores.

American Girl Giphy Spend the evening with your favorite American Girl doll at their Halloween Spooktacular. Located in the North Point Mall in Alpaharetta, this is a free event for children 8 and up. All kids in costume get a free treat from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Point Mall Giphy If you're at the North Point Mall for the American Girl Spooktacular (or even if you're not going to AG) the mall is hosting a free Halloween event with a pumpkin weight guessing contest, face painting, crafts, and other fun. Bonus: There will be puppies in costumes there from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue AND YOU CAN ADOPT THEM!

City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management Giphy A water department is an unusual addition to a Halloween night list, but this one is having their 2nd annual Trick or Treatment Tour at 5 p.m. at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant at 650 17th Street NW. You can also experience The Play Mobile, a mobile recreation center, and enjoy the movie Spiderman Homecoming on the lawn at 7 p.m. The event is free but bring your lawn chair or blanket for the movie.