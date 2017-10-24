The Safest Places To Trick-Or-Treat In Chicago On Halloween

Trick-or-treating can be lots of fun — unless, of course you're the parent of a small child who's worried about letting them walk around in the dark asking for candy from complete strangers. Particularly in big cities like Chicago, parents can spend more time worrying about being safe than anything else. Fortunately, there are some great places to trick-or-treat that are both fun and safe. So if you're looking for the perfect route to take your kids on in the Windy City without worry, you should know about some of the safest places to trick-or-treat in Chicago.

With over 5,000 restaurants, 26 miles of gorgeous lakefront, and amazing architecture, there are so many wonderful things about Chicago, and it's an ideal city for trick-or-treating. The city is totally walkable, and you can almost guarantee perfect fall temperatures at this time of year. Many of the city's parks and neighborhood associations organize safe Halloween celebrations with holiday-themed food, entertainment, and games that the entire community can enjoy. Local businesses also get into the spirit, offering candy and treats to little trick-or-treaters who pass by. And the best part of all is that most of the events are completely free.

Chicagoans may not be able to agree on the town's best baseball team, but they can all agree that Halloween is pretty awesome in the city. Take a look at this list and get ready to have some family-friendly Halloween fun without the worry.

1 River North Giphy Montgomery Ward Park in the River North neighborhood will host its annual Halloween Fest. The event is lots of fun and family friendly. Area parents volunteer to hand out candy to the kids. In addition to trick-or-treating, kids can enjoy games and pumpkin decorating.

2 Lincoln Park Giphy Residents of Lincoln Park look forward to the 9th Annual Clark Street Spooktacular. Participating businesses in the neighborhood will hand out treats to your little ones. And while you're out, be sure to check out the scarecrows in the shop windows and vote for your favorite one.

3 West Loop Giphy Head to Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop for an awesome Halloween parade and party. Families can stroll through the area in their costumes as they trick or treat at the area businesses on Madison Street along the way. All of the fun culminates with an evening Halloween party for kids ages 5 and up.

4 Lakeview Giphy Head to Southport Avenue, between Belmont and Irving Park Road in Lakeview for Trick or treat on Southport. Local businesses will have plenty of Halloween goodies, along with arts and crafts, games, and an adorable pet costume parade. There's even a beer garden for moms and dads to enjoy.

5 Roscoe Village Giphy The Roscoe Village Halloween party and parade has been an annual event for nearly twenty years. The parade kicks off at the intersection of Oakley and Roscoe, and will allow kids to make stops to trick-or-treat at businesses in the area. Arts and crafts, music, and food vendors will make this an event you won't want to miss.

6 Ravenswood Giphy Ravenswood and nearby Lincoln Square are great neighborhoods for families. So it's no surprise that the area is a super spot for trick or treating. The Saturday before Halloween is when the local retailers offer treats to kids. But if you plan to attend, make sure you're wearing a great costume — there will be a contest.