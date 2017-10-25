Halloween trick or treating presents a challenge — how to find neighborhoods that have the smallest distance between houses and give out great candy. With Halloween only a few weeks away, it's time to start strategizing about where to trick-or-treat. Some families like the traditional trick-or-treat activities and others like to go to spooky events, but all want to be safe and are looking for the safest places to trick-or-treat in Dallas on Halloween and the surrounding area.

Many people favor a quick trip around their own neighborhood, but sometimes houses can be too far apart or they may be populated by people who don't seem to be home every year. Some just want to maximize the candy haul and figure out which houses give out the giant Butterfinger bars.

If you don't want to do the traditional house-to-house trick or treating, there are other options. Check with your local stores as they will sometimes be giving out candy. Other sections of town might do "trunk or treat" events where groups from the community congregate in a parking lot where the kids can get candy from different stands or cars.

There are several neighborhoods throughout the Dallas area that are receptive to "commuter" trick or treaters, including some of the apartment complexes. If you are choosing this option, you might want to consider staying with your kids while they trick-or-treat in an unfamiliar place — at least for the first year. Other helpful hints: comfy shoes, a stroller for even a child who thinks they've outgrown one, and maybe a little wine in your Swell bottle.

Wherever you decide to trick-or-treat, have fun, take a lot of pictures, and save room for the candy bars you are going to steal from your kids after they are all asleep.

Dallas City Monster Mash Giphy Join the Dallas mayor for a Halloween party at City Hall Plaza. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. and features food, music and, of course, trick or treating. Come in costume to this free event.

Great Wolf Lodge Giphy Splash your way through Halloween in an indoor water park alternative to traditional candy seeking. You can experience the Great Wolf Lodge's Howl-O-Ween celebration for the entire month of October, including Halloween night. Activities also include the Trick or Treat Trail, a costume parade, and adventure games. Use promo code HOWL when booking your room.

Scare On The Square Giphy The downtown area of McKinney is hosting a free Halloween extravaganza, complete with a costume contest, pumpkin races, and safe trick or treating in the shops. The event runs on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakewood Giphy Lakewood is one of Dallas' most super-safe neighborhoods and lots of people head there for trick or treating. Spend the day at the nearby Dallas Arboretum and hang out in their Wizard of Oz-themed pumpkin house village before venturing into the Lakewood neighborhood to trick-or-treat.

Dark Hour Haunted House Giphy If you're up for a scare on Halloween night, take the kids to the Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano. It's open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Halloween and tickets are $38 for general admission to the Dark Hour and Carl's Haunted Playhouse.

Villages Of Sunset Pointe Giphy This family neighborhood in Fort Worth has a reputation for being very friendly and welcoming. After you trick-or-treat, you can grab a bite to eat in nearby Lake Benbrook or Hulen.

Kids' Night Out Plano Giphy The Plano Police Department is hosting its annual Plano Kids Night Out, though this year the venue has moved to the Plano Richardson Police Training Academy. This safe alternative to outdoor trick or treating for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade allows kids to go from booth to booth for candy, as well as playing fun Halloween games. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Big Pumpkin Halloween Puppet Show Giphy Another fun Halloween event in Plano is the puppet show and party at the Parr Library. Kids can come in costumes, hear a Halloween story, and trick-or-treat throughout the library from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Farmers Market Street & Treat Giphy Grand Prairie has free games and trick or treating throughout Market Square. Come in costume and get ready to take home a lot of candy. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Treat Street At The Fort Worth Stockyards Giphy Treat Street is another safe, fun, family event that's free. Play games, decorate pumpkins, and enjoy hayrides. Candy is free to anyone 12 and under who is in costume. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.