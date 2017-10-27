The Safest Places To Trick-Or-Treat in Minneapolis On Halloween

As a Minneapolis native and lover of the Twin Cities, I know my way around The City of Lakes. It's always felt like a safe place to grow up, and I remember trick-or-treating in the suburbs without a care in the world. So where, do you ask are the best places to trick-or-treat in Minneapolis? Here's a narrowed down list of neighborhoods because honestly, it was hard not to include all of them.

Looking at crime stats, proximity of houses (i.e. how far do you have to walk from house to house to get the next candy bar), the neighborhoods I liked to hit up as a kid, Zillow's, and other recommendations from friends in Minneapolis who have little ones of their own, here's a list of some of the best and safest neighborhoods to cash in on candy, from Minneapolis proper, and the greater Minneapolis area. Disclosure: This doesn't include the greater Twin Cities (aka St. Paul and it's associated suburbs).

These are also locations with great views. And make sure to bundle up your little ones because Minnesota is known to sometimes snow by Halloween.

Here's a list of the safe neighborhoods where your kiddos can get their trick-or-treat bags filled.

1 Minnetonka Beth Teutschmann This year, Minnetonka was named by Money Magazine as one of the 100 best places in America to live in the Untied States. With its high livability rating (with safety being one factor), you can expect to feel confident with your children roaming around here. It's also the host of the Scarecrow Festival at Minnetonka Orchards, so there will be plenty to do if you're not trick-or-treating as well.

2 Fulton Sylvanus Urban In all reality, I always associate Fulton with the brewery, but the neighborhood has a lot to offer on Halloween. Star Tribune, one of the Twin Cities major newspapers aggregated this cool map last year that puts all of the Twin Cities metro areas on a color coded map based on a candy score that factored in house proximities and median family incomes reported from the census. Based on this, they came up with a one to four candy scale rating system (with four being the highest). Fulton has a candy score of four, so big ups to them. This map does include St. Paul, so if you're into venturing further than Minneapolis this year, this can be a helpful tool.

3 Northeast Toa Heftiba Minnesota has 139 registered sex offenders that you can search for on the registry by city, county or by name. Northeast and other neighborhoods listed here don't have any or a low number, which can make you feel more at ease.

4 Bloomington Patrick Fore Bloominton is more than just the home of the airport and the Mall of America. There will be an event for your child from 5-8 p.m. at the Mall of America rotunda, but the neighborhood also has great options for toddlers and children of all ages.

5 Lakeville Giphy Value Penguin, a personal financing site, aggregated the data from crime reports and crime scores from the FBI to come up with a list of the safest places in Minnesota. Lakeville ranks 7th.

6 Cedar Isles Giphy This neighborhood just outside of Calhoun is close-ish to Uptown and Lake of the Isles, which will make your trick-or-treat mapping much easier. The Insider also named it one of the best places to trick-or-treat.

7 Lynnhurst Giphy Lynnhurst offers trick-or-treating and mansion tours for Halloween, so you and your little one will both get to enjoy the holiday, each in your own way.

8 Linden Hills Giphy East of Lake Harriet, there will be throngs of children looking for candy and great Halloween decorations. The neighborhood has tons of cute little houses that are decked out in spooky splendor, and you can admire them while you're going door-to-door.

9 Tangletown Giphy Tangletown is just off the 35W interstate, so it's a good stop if you tend to drive your kids from neighborhood to neighborhood.

10 West Calhoun Giphy West Calhoun is participating in a special trick-or-treat event for the early birds. from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Local businesses will be doling out candy, and there will be a mini monster mash at the Bakken from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There are a lot of kid friendly activities here, and it's a safe neighborhood.

11 St. Anthony Giphy St. Anthony is one of those neighborhoods that I love walking through. It's equal parts eerie Sleepy Hallow-esque vibes and old time charm. That being said, I've never felt unsafe walking through there at night. The best part is that after the kids are done trick-or-treating and off to bed, you can enjoy some of the horror movies offered at St. Anthony Main Theater on Halloween.

12 Minehaha Giphy No, it's not a little laugh, but it is a great residential spot to take your kids. The park is especially picturesque.

13 Bryn-Mawr Tim Gouw On the other side of Calhoun Isles, is Bryn-Mawr, a great spot to cash in on full-size candy bars and a huge stash (if things are still like they were when I was of trick-or-treating age).