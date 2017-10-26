The Safest Places To Trick-Or-Treat In Phoenix On Halloween

Every year, Zillow releases a Trick-or-Treat Index that gives parents a good idea of where to get the most candy safely in the least amount of time. According to Zillow and several other news sites and police reports, there are some neighborhoods that are better than others (for better treats and safer streets) where you won't have to worry about your little ones. According to them, Phoenix — the home of the first McDonad's — was ranked as the sixth best city in the United States to trick-or-treat in last year (Philadelphia ranked number one). Now that you know that it's one of the best cities, the next question is finding out where are the safest places to trick or treat in Phoenix?

These neighborhoods listed below are reported to have the best candy, Halloween-themed events, and are walkable neighborhoods — you don't have to feel like you're getting a workout on Halloween. And some even made our list for having the lowest crime reports because when you've got our most precious possessions out and about, the one thing you don't want to be stressing over is their safety. To find out what times neighborhoods are getting their candy on, use the site Trick or Treat Times to find out what times festivities are planning on starting in each neighborhood.

So put your costumes on and get ready for a great Halloween trick-or-treating experience in Phoenix.

1 Paradise Valley Giphy Using the Nextdoor Treat Map app, you can find out which streets in Paradise Valley or any neighborhood are decorated or passing out treats. The app lets you and your neighbors know if candy is at the house, so you can plan a route that works best for you and your little one. Paradise Valley is is the second best neighborhood on Zillow’s Trick-or-Treat index from 2015, reporting lower crime rates.

2 Deer Valley Giphy Northwest of Scottsdale, Arizona is Deer Valley. The neighborhood is very family friendly and welcoming to trick-or-treaters of all ages.

3 Encanto Giphy According to the Phoenix New Times, this is the home to some high-society people, which we are translating as residents who are doing out better treats. It’s also this year’s number 3 top pick on the Zillow trick-or-treat index.

4 North Gateway Giphy According to Area Vibes, the North Gateway neighborhood touts the highest income per capita, is the number 5 best place to live in Phoenix, and the 75th best place to live in Arizona. With statistics like that, your children should be safe and satisfied.

5 Laveen Giphy Laveen is in the number two spot this year for best trick-or-treating neighborhood in Phoenix according to Zillow, only to be beaten by Maryvale.

6 Maryvale Giphy According to Phoenix Business Journal, this is the top neighborhood this year to go trick-or-treating. It has the perfect combo of houses that are closer together, best median income, and low crime reports.