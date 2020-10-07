The Sam’s Club Wine Advent Calendar Is Back For Ugly Sweater Weather Season

There’s no better way to get yourself in the holiday spirit than by drinking some holiday spirits... literally. If you’re looking for a way to make things merry and bright, Sam's Club's American Vinters Advent Calendar can help you count down the 12 days to Christmas with a stellar selection mini bottle wine set — and an homage to ugly sweaters.

Featuring 12 different mini bottles, each wrapped in its own unique ugly sweater label, the Sam's Club American Vinters Advent Calendar ($37.98 at your local Sam's Club while supplies last) gives you a dozen reasons to feel, um, warm and festive. That means you can either share some with your partner or a loved one if you’re in the holiday spirit — or just Grinch it and swig it all by yourself. The wine comes from vineyards in California, so if you couldn’t make it to Wine Country this year, this is your way to still feel like you took a vacation.

There’s a little something for everyone in this advent calendar. Even if your weakness is for white wine, you can sample some of the other spirits that might not typically be a part of your wine cabinet. You’ll find Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Red Blend, Cabernet–Merlot Blend, Pinot Grigio, Sweet Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Rose.

Sam's Club

But apart from the delish taste, each bottle is adorably adorned with its own unique ugly holiday sweater label (which, after drinking the wine, might start looking cute to you). There’s Frosty holding a big glass of white wine, while a polar bear looks pretty happy with his Cabernet. And then there’s an assortment of other red and green sweater-clad bottles that will help put you in a holiday mood.

Here’s how it works: each night, after the kiddos have gone to bed, break out the Wine Advent Calendar, and push down on one of the sweaters on the cardboard box to reveal a bottle inside. Will it be a Pinot Noir waiting for you, or might tonight be a Chardonnay or a Cabernet – Syrah Blend? Since the sweaters on the box aren’t labeled with the winning wine inside, it’s almost like opening an alcoholic present each night. Except that instead of getting a scarf from Grandma, you’re getting some beautiful booze.

And that can make any sweater (even the ugly holiday ones) very pretty indeed.