If there is one good thing that has happened to the world despite the coronavirus pandemic raging on around us, it is definitely the increase in free online learning resources available to kids. Inspired by all things Dr. Seuss, the Seussville website is perfect for families who want to inject a little fun into their time at home. Whether you're looking for crafts, recipes, printables, or reading guides, the Dr. Seuss-themed website has it all.

Each area of the Seussville site features an array of resources that parents and kids can browse together. With learning at the center of it all, kids can focus on sharpening their reading, STEM, and creativity skills through hands-on activities — of which the site has no shortage of.

As a parent, I can confidently say that the disruption to my children's last school year by COVID-19 was not without consequence. With a newly-minted 6-year-old on my hands, I've worried about filling in the gaps left by our foray into distance learning this summer in order to prepare my son for first grade. Luckily, websites like Seussville exist to help get kids interested in learning by interacting with characters they know and love.

From The Cat in the Hat to The Lorax, if your child loves the wonderfully whimsical world of Seuss, they'll definitely find something worth paying attention to on Seussville. They can create works of art with coloring and activity pages from Oh The Places You'll Go, solve problems with the Get Inventive! "egg-speriments," and even learn to organize all of their work from A to Z with instructions for how to make an Everything in ABC Order Organizer.

It's not just reading, writing, and math skills that kids can glean from the activities on Seussville. Physical education, mental and emotional health, and the arts are all areas of focus that the site highlights with various activities for kids to engage with. They can hop like Pop and juggle like Jott while they work out with exercises from the Seuss Gym, sing a Song of Seuss, and even settle into a bit of self-care courtesy of the instructions for the Seuss Day Spa.

You can build a backyard theater, take up scrapbooking, or make a difference to animals in need. You can make things to hug, a wish jar, or a kite. There are even kid-friendly recipes and instructions, and activities built around specific Seuss books as a theme.

And it isn't just kids who can learn through the resources on Seussville. The site includes guides for parents that can help you connect with your kids while they learn. From tips on how to look at art with your kids and how to read with them to ways to discuss getting a new family pet, parents have just as much to learn from Seussville as their kids do.