While it's definitely not an easy task to recreate your favorite coffee shop beverages at home, Starbucks has always found a way to help their customers be their own baristas with their selection of refrigerated creamers. Soon, you can enjoy two of your favorite flavors in new Starbucks dairy-free creamers and get even closer to that made-in-store-taste without leaving home.

Made with a blend of almond milk and oat milk, coffee connoisseurs can enjoy new Starbucks dairy-free creamers straight from their own refrigerator, and the flavors are inspired by two classic Starbucks drinks — Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut Latte.

If you are lactose intolerant, but still crave creamy sweetness in your morning coffee, you are likely well-versed in non-dairy creamer options. Plant-based products, dairy-free sweeteners, and the like are readily available, but sometimes it's hard to get the same creaminess that actual milk or other flavored dairy products bring to the table. The unique oat and almond milk blend of Starbucks dairy-free creamers should make for a creamy texture with those flavor pumps you love.

I miss post-school drop-off Starbucks trips more than pretty much anything else from pre-pandemic life. A grande upside-down caramel macchiato with almond milk just tastes better when my favorite barista makes it. Plus, I got to enjoy my beverage sitting at a tiny bistro table while working with my laptop propped open instead of crouched at my kitchen table like a pajama-wearing zombie with kids screaming in the background. I'm hoping these creamers can bring back some of that quiet time I used to have.

Maybe you have a bonafide dairy allergy. Perhaps you just enjoy shaking your java up a bit and like to deviate from a pour of traditional half-and-half now and then. Maybe you just miss your barista with your whole heart. Either way, if you've tried every dairy-free option on the market and are ready to redefine delicious, trying the new Starbucks non-dairy creamers needs to be at the top of your to-do list when they hit the refrigerated section of grocery retailers nationwide this August.