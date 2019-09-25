Right now, celebs and business moguls are gathered at Advertising Week New York, which doesn't interest too many moms until Serena Williams drops the name of her favorite stroller ever during one of the event's panels. So, stop what you're doing. What stroller does Serena Williams use with little Olympia, and where can you get one?

The Olympic athlete, fashion entrepreneur, and investor spoke on a panel with other movers and shakers at the advertising event this week. She touched on her retirement from tennis, her clothing company, and how she chooses which brands to invest in (including a shout-out to female-run businesses). And ultimately, she dropped some highly valuable intel on her personal favorite stroller. So, here's the tea:

Williams' favorite stroller is made by the brand Colugo, and is the only model they manufacture (aptly called, The Stroller). "Colugo is all about design... I just throw my baby in, and this is so much better than the other stroller that I hated with all my heart. I don't have to be a rocket scientist to open this stroller," said Williams during her panel session, according to The New York Post.

Williams keeps no secrets about her stroller struggles. She once tweeted that despite having won 72 career single titles as a tennis player, survived blood clots in her lungs, and won her fair share of Grand Slams, she was bested in a one-on-one with her daughter's impossible-to-use stroller and couldn't seem to unfold it easily. Moms flocked to the tweet to commiserate and share their own horror stories.

The Compact Stroller from Colugo earned a Best of Baby Award in 2019 from The Bump, and has numerous five-star reviews on the Colugo website. Serena loves it for its design and the folding mechanisms, which only take one hand. It's also designed to be "easier to carry than a bag of groceries," according to Colugo. It appears to break down into a very small bundle, and is meant to be stored and carried easily.

Colugo's website says the stroller rides on no-puncture tires and a heavy-duty suspension to give baby the smoothest ride, and has a spacious storage basket below for your things. The SPF 50 sunshade is designed to keep your little one safe from the sun.

You can also purchase a comfort layer for the stroller, designed to keep your baby cooler in the summer months and allow for more breathability on their back while in the stroller. These are easy to remove for washing, too! The comfort layer and sunshade come in five staple colors, from basic black to camouflage and floral, and two limited edition colors: cool grey and cheetah print.

If you're interested in strolling like Serena and Olympia, you can purchase the Colugo Compact Stroller, try it for 100 days, and return it if you're not in love. You can also browse the Serena-approved brand's site for other baby essentials. Think carriers and on-the-go organizers! And P.S., a colugo is actually a type of gliding critter, also known as a flying lemur. Could this get any cuter?