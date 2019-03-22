Out of everything people told me about how hard it would be to have a baby, none of it included how hard and time consuming it would be to get them to nap or go to sleep at night. I mean, they told me that I’d wake up every few hours to feed them and they'd never sleep through the night, and I was prepared for that. But the sleep regressions and the hours a day spent fighting with my child to get him to nap? I was not ready. Luckily, the Tommee Tippee sleep collection is here to help if you also suffer with bedtime and nap time struggles. Unfortunately, the collection doesn’t include someone coming to your house and making your kid nap or sleep through the night, but what is included are seven new products that are recommended by The Lullaby Trust, an organization that focuses on reducing SIDS risk, supports bereaved families, and helps kids safely get some sleep.

According to the Tommee Tippee press release, these seven products will range between $25 and $40, and include a swaddle, black-out blind, toddler clock, plush sound machine, nursery thermometer, sleep sack, swaddle, and another unique baby wrap (if you don’t like swaddling).

The Tommee Tippee Grosnug is a 2-in-1 swaddle and sleep sack, which allows you to decide whether you want your baby to have their arms tucked in or sleep with them out. Pro tip: You want them tucked in until they can roll over on their own. Trust. According to the press release, “87 percent of parents found the Grosnug was easier to use than other swaddling products, as it requires no complicated folding or wrapping.” There’s a zipper opening and is for babies who weigh 5 to 12 pounds.

Tommee Tippee Grosnug

The Groswaddle is the alternative to the traditional swaddle and it “features a uniquely shaped baby wrap with a pocket bottom for a cuddly, safe sleep and natural, healthy hip positioning.” There’s no complicated fastening, and it works for babies up to 14 pounds. The Grobag is essentially like a blanket an older baby can wear, and it helps regulate the baby’s temperature while they’re sleeping. And according to the website, it comes with a free nursery thermometer.

And speaking of nursery thermometer, if you just want this bad boy, you should purchase the Tommee Tippee Groegg. The Groegg is a digital thermometer that changes color with the nursery’s temperature, so you know if the room is too hot or too cold for your baby. When it’s the ideal sleep temperature for your baby, the thermometer will turn yellow. Another cool digital product in the Tommee Tippee sleep collection is the Groclock, which displays images of the sun or stars on the clock’s face to tell toddlers when it’s time to sleep or get out of bed. “The stars on the clock's face go out one-by-one during the night to show the passing of time,” the press release noted. As for whether your toddler will follow directions with the device, that’s hard to say.

When we made the only available room in our house my son Jack’s room, I was so stoked that he got the room with the best light. Silly me didn’t think about that morning sun at 10 a.m. blasting through his curtains and blinds when I’m trying to get him to take his morning nap. Thankfully, Tommee Tippee has come out with the “Gro Anywhere Blind,” which is a blackout blind for windows and can be used anywhere with a window — if you’re brave enough to take your baby somewhere other than their own crib when they need a nap.

And what I think is possibly the coolest product in the line — the Tommee Tippee Ollie the Owl Grofriend. Not only is it a sound machine that plays either a heartbeat, falling rain, Brahms lullaby or white noise, but there's a built in cry sensor. A Built. In. Cry. Sensor. The owl automatically reactivates when your baby stirs and soothes your baby back to sleep. Y'all. Someone please buy one of these for me.

These innovative, beautiful, and effective sleep solutions from Tommee Tippee are sure to be a huge hit in your house. Here's hoping for plenty of Zs coming your way.